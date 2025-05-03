Who is Avneet Kaur? 23-Year-Old Actor Making Waves After Virat Kohli's Accidental Instagram Like

Hyderabad: Social media was set ablaze after star cricketer Virat Kohli accidentally liked a photo of actor Avneet Kaur on Instagram. This ignited a series of reactions, mostly from fans and trolls. The chatter continued to ramp up so much that Kohli had to respond publicly. Taking to the social media platform, he explained, "While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it."

Despite Kohli's clarification, Kaur, a 23-year-old actor who has been active in the television and film industry, continued to trend making headlines. She was born on October 13, 2001, in Jalandhar, Punjab. She first entered the world of entertainment as a child contestant on Dance India Dance Lil Masters. Avneet later transitioned to acting on television with roles in Meri Maa, Savitri, Hamari Sister Didi, and Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Her acting talent quickly gained her many fans.

Avneet then forayed into Bollywood with Mardaani (2014), Mardaani 2, and Tiku Weds Sheru, while having recently wrapped filming for Love Arrange Marriage. But her biggest leap in her career is just ahead, which is her Hollywood debut in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, alongside Tom Cruise. It is set to release in May 2025.

Kaur has over 32 million followers on Instagram and is used to being in the limelight. In 2023, she made waves for her bold role in Tiku Weds Sheru, which starred 49-year-old Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, produced by Kangana Ranaut, garnered some social media backlash for the liplock scene between the actors because of the age gap.

Critics have called the pairing "cringe," but Nawazuddin defended the project and his young co-star, arguing that "romance is ageless," while also hitting back at his critics by calling the younger generation "nalli" (useless).