Who Is Ashish Kapoor? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Arrested Over Rape Charges

Hyderabad: Television actor Ashish Kapoor, who has acted in many popular Indian serials such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been arrested by Delhi Police on charges of rape. The 39-year-old actor was taken into custody on September 3 following a complaint filed by a Gurugram-based woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted during a house party in Delhi last month.

According to police, Kapoor had been on the move since the complaint was lodged. He reportedly travelled through Goa before being tracked down in Pune, where he was arrested after a coordinated search involving multiple police teams. "It was the host's wife who ultimately placed the PCR call," the police said in a statement, confirming Kapoor’s arrest.

The Allegations

The complainant told police that she first connected with Kapoor on Instagram and was later invited by him to a friend’s house party in Delhi in the second week of August. She alleged that Kapoor sexually assaulted her inside the washroom during the gathering. Investigators said CCTV footage and witness testimonies confirmed that Kapoor and the woman entered the washroom together and did not emerge for a considerable period of time.

When other guests knocked on the door repeatedly, an argument reportedly broke out, which escalated outside the society gate. The woman also alleged that she was physically assaulted by the host's wife during the altercation. In her initial statement, the complainant named Kapoor, his friend, the friend's wife and two strangers. When she revised her statement, the complainant only accused Kapoor of rape.

Ashish Kapoor (Photo: IANS)

She further claimed that the incident was recorded on video, though investigators have clarified that no such footage has been recovered. DCP North Raja Banthia has confirmed Kapoor's arrest. The case against him is currently under investigation.

Who is Ashish Kapoor?

Born on October 17, 1984, in Delhi, Ashish Kapoor started his career in interior design prior to joining the television sector in 2010 with Ssshhh...Phir Koi Hai. He gained prominence with his role as Prince Uday Veer Singh in Dekha Ek Khwaab. He continued to feature in hit programs like Bandini, Saraswatichandra, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Woh Apna Sa, Molkki - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, and Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage. His role as Nikhil Deora in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of his most popular performances.

Personal Life

Kapoor's personal life has often attracted attention. He was previously in relationships with his Dekha Ek Khwaab co-star Priyal Gor and Albanian model Ilda Kroni. In 2021, he got engaged to television producer Pearl Grey, with the couple even getting matching tattoos, though they parted ways a year later. Following recent controversies, Kapoor has also deleted his Instagram account.