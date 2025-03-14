Who Is Aamir Khan's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt? How They Kept Their Relationship Secret For 18 Months

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised fans and the media on Thursday when he introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, during a pre-birthday meet-and-greet at a Mumbai hotel. The actor, who turned 60 on March 14, 2025, made the revelation while interacting with journalists and even shared details about their relationship.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is from Bangalore and has spent most of her life in the city. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a well-known salon in Bangalore. Gauri pursued her education at Blue Mountain School and later completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. During her media interaction on Thursday, she also revealed that she is now working with Aamir Khan's production house. Gauri is a mother to a six-year-old child and has known Aamir Khan for 25 years. However, their romantic relationship began only 18 months ago.

How Aamir and Gauri Kept Their Relationship a Secret

Perhaps the biggest revelation Aamir made on Thursday was that he and Gauri had been dating for the past 18 months. The actor, known for being extremely private about his personal life, managed to keep the relationship hidden from both the media and the public.

Taking a playful jab at the situation, Aamir told the press, "Dekha, kuch bhi pata nahi chalne diya maine tum logo ko (See, I did not let you all get a hint of this)."

Speculation about Aamir dating someone outside the film industry had surfaced in the past, but nothing was confirmed until now. When asked how he kept the relationship under wraps, Aamir stated, "For one, she lived in Bangalore until recently, so I would fly down to meet her. The media scrutiny there is not as intense, which helped us stay under the radar."

But what about when Gauri visited Mumbai? The actor admitted that he had already introduced her to his family and children. However, he humorously pointed out that the paparazzi tend to focus less on his personal life compared to other Bollywood stars. "Mere ghar pe focus thoda kam hai. Aap log miss kar dete ho" (There is less focus on my house, you guys tend to miss things)," Aamir said.

What's Next for Aamir Khan?

As Aamir turns 60, he has planned an intimate dinner with close family and friends, where Gauri will be in attendance. The actor is also gearing up for his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is being described as a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film is set for release this summer.