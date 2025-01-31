'Where Are We Failing?': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts After Kerala Teen's Death by Suicide; Demands Justice

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a 15-year-old boy in Kerala died by suicide on January 15 after allegedly facing ragging and bullying in school. The suicide of the schoolboy has left the general public furious over the state of affairs. Many had called for justice for the student's parents at this testing time. Joining them, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a strong message demanding justice for the victim.

Samantha expressed her grief and rage on her Instagram handle. Sharing a lengthy note, the actor wrote: "This news has absolutely shattered me! It's 2025. Yet, we've lost another bright young life, snuffed out because a few individuals, filled with hate and venom pushed someone to the brink! Mihir's tragic death is a stark reminder that bullying, harassment, and ragging are not just 'harmless traditions' or 'rites of passage! They are violence-psychological, emotional, and sometimes even physical."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts After Kerala Teen's Death by Suicide (Photo: Instagram)

Shedding light on the laws around bullying, she wrote "We have stringent anti-ragging laws apparently, yet our students continue to suffer in silence, afraid to speak up, afraid of consequences, afraid that no one will listen. Where are we failing? This cannot be met with just condolences. It demands action. I hope the authorities get to the bottom of this, and I hope truth is not silenced by the system. Mihir deserves justice. His parents deserve closure. Strict and immediate action must follow."

Demanding strict and immediate action, she urged young people to speak out and get help. Her message read: "To all my young followers - If you see bullying, call it out. Speak up. Support the victim. Silence enables abuse. If you are bullied, seek help. There is always a way out. Let's teach our children empathy and kindness, not fear and submission. Mihir's death should be a wake-up call. Justice for him means ensuring that no other student has to endure the same pain. We owe him that much. #JusticeForMihir"

For the unversed, the victim Mihir was exposed to brutal ragging, everyday bullying, and physical assault leading to his death. As per his mother, he was bullied by a gang of students at school and on the school bus for his skin colour. His family has written a detailed petition to the Chief Minister's Office and the Director General of Police, seeking an immediate and impartial investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).