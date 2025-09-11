ETV Bharat / entertainment

Coolie OTT Release: Rajinikanth's 171st Film Heads To Digital After Rs 500+ Cr Success - Here's Where To Stream

Published : September 11, 2025

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie, which took the box office by storm last month, is now set for its digital release. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action drama has been appreciated for its gripping story, high-octane action, and Rajinikanth's charged on-screen presence. Fans can now enjoy the movie from the comfort of their own homes after a successful run at the box office. When And Where To Stream Coolie The movie will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from September 11, 2025. The viewers would require an active subscription to watch the film on the platform. With Rajinikanth having a global fan base, the OTT release is predicted to receive huge viewership figures and take the film's successful run past cinemas. About Coolie