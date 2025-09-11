Coolie OTT Release: Rajinikanth's 171st Film Heads To Digital After Rs 500+ Cr Success - Here's Where To Stream
Rajinikanth's action drama film Coolie, after a stellar theatrical run and record box office success, is now streaming on OTT.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie, which took the box office by storm last month, is now set for its digital release. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action drama has been appreciated for its gripping story, high-octane action, and Rajinikanth's charged on-screen presence. Fans can now enjoy the movie from the comfort of their own homes after a successful run at the box office.
When And Where To Stream Coolie
The movie will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from September 11, 2025. The viewers would require an active subscription to watch the film on the platform. With Rajinikanth having a global fan base, the OTT release is predicted to receive huge viewership figures and take the film's successful run past cinemas.
About Coolie
The plot is centred on Deva (Rajinikanth), a retired coolie who runs a boarding house in Chennai. Deva's idyllic life is shattered when his close friend Rajashekar is brutally killed. Deva decides to find justice for his friend and goes on a perilous quest to dig out the truth. In the process, he discovers Simon, a smuggler, and his partner Dayal, and gets drawn into a dark world of corruption and crime. As Deva delves deeper, he comes across a shocking organ trade ring. With fast-paced action, suspense, and emotional intensity, Coolie merges commercial entertainment with a socially conscious theme.
Coolie Cast And Crew
Alongside Rajinikanth, Coolie also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan, and Pooja Hegde. The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj.
Coolie Box Office Performance
Released on August 14, 2025, Coolie witnessed a thunderous opening at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 336.9 crore in India and earned Rs 284.47 crore nett domestically. Globally, it brought in a whopping Rs 514.65 crore.
Directed by Sundar C and starring Rajinikanth, the movie was released by Pen Studios and produced by Sun Pictures. It was also Rajinikanth's 171st film as a main lead, thus becoming a special landmark in his successful career. Notwithstanding conflict with Ayan Mukerji's War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, Coolie found its own space and became a box office hit.
