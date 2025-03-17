When Will Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 be Released? Find Out Here

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 is set to arrive soon. With the release date out now, fans are one step closer to catch the thrilling developments of the popular anime series. Titled Are You The King of Humans, the episode promises to deliver edge-of-the-seat action, intense revelations, and crucial plot twists as the story progresses.

It is particularly exciting given the dramatic events of the previous episode, where the Korean Hunter subdued the Ant Queen, only to face an unexpected and terrifying force that decimated the Japanese Hunters. The episode ended with a cliffhanger, leaving Gotou Ryuji, once confident and indomitable, visibly shaken by an unknown opponent's overwhelming power.

Release Date and Time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 will be released on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at midnight in Japan (JST). However, international fans will not have to wait longer, as the episode will be available a day prior on Saturday, March 22, 2025. In India, fans can expect the episode to go live at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

This release is highly anticipated by fans across the globe, and the episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV, and BS11 in Japan. International audiences can stream the episode on major platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, depending on their region and subscriptions.

Expectations for Episode 12

In this pivotal episode, Sung Jinwoo's journey continues as he heads toward Jeju Island to investigate the brutal massacre of S-rank Hunters. As the series progresses, viewers can expect to uncover the mystery surrounding the massacre and whether Gotou Ryuji survives the harrowing encounter with the mysterious foe or not.

Additionally, fans expect Sung's character to evolve further as his powers grow and his shadow army becomes an increasingly formidable force. The black ant's recognition of Jinwoo as potentially the true king of humans adds more intrigue, hinting at major plot developments in the coming episodes.

