When Mirzapur 3 Will Release? Here's What Rasika Dugal Has to Say

Hyderabad: Mirzapur fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the third season of the popular crime drama on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, at a special event, the cast including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi hinted that the new season would be out very soon. Rasika Dugal, one of the cast members, shared her thoughts on why the show has such a strong fan base.

Rasika expressed her gratitude for the love and loyalty Mirzapur receives from its audience. "It’s lovely to have the adulation, and the fan following that Mirzapur has, it is very beautiful to have it in my life, the loyalty is very strong for the show. I’m very happy that we’ve done season 3 and audiences will soon get to watch it. I’m very excited for them," she told a newswire.

According to Rasika, the show's appeal lies in the deep connection viewers feel with its characters. "I believe Mirzapur has a fan following because people are really invested in the characters. It’s not about the snazziness of the show. It’s about people’s connection to that character, and we’ve already done that, and we do that work every season. We’ve done it to the best of our abilities this season too," she added.

Mirzapur's storyline revolves around the powerful carpet exporter and mafia don, Akhandanand Tripathi, and his ambitious but ruthless son, Munna. The clash between their world and that of an upright lawyer, Ramakant Pandit, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu, leads to intense drama. Season three, like its predecessors, was filmed in various locations across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Jaunpur.

With the immense success of the first two seasons, fans are eagerly awaiting the release date of the third season on Amazon Prime Video.