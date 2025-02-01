'When There's Any Confusion...': Naga Chaitanya Praises Wife Sobhita Dhulipala For Being 'Level-Headed'

Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya opened up about his relationship with actor Sobhita Dhulipala, highlighting her role as his confidante and anchor. The couple, who began dating in 2022, kept their relationship private before getting engaged in August 2024. They tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a close-knit ceremony at Akkineni’s Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, attended by family and close friends.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Chaitanya spoke fondly of his wife, sharing how he values her opinions in both personal and professional matters. "I take all my ideas to her. Whenever there’s any kind of confusion, I go to her. When I’m stressed, she picks it up immediately and asks, ‘What’s wrong? What is it?’ She’s definitely my bouncing board. Her advice is always neutral and comes from the right space. I value her opinions a lot, and everything I do gets filtered through her perspective," the actor shared.

Chaitanya also expressed admiration for Sobhita’s grounded personality, calling her "level-headed." At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Thandel in Visakhapatnam, Chaitanya referred to Sobhita as a “Vizag ammayi” (girl from Vizag) and humorously mentioned that the “ruling party” in his household now belongs to Vizag. He urged fans to support Thandel at the Vizag box office, joking that he might lose his honour at home if the film underperforms. The actor also credited Sobhita for helping him perfect the local dialect used in the film. "I picked up the dialect from her," he revealed.

Circling back to his career, Chaitanya expressed gratitude for being cast in diverse roles that break the stereotype of his urban persona. Speaking about Thandel, he said, “I’m happy to have directors who can see beyond my image and trust me with locally rooted characters. Initially, the producer might have had doubts about casting me as a fisherman, but they gave me the time to transform and work on myself.”

The Laal Singh Chaddha and Ye Maaya Chesave actor emphasised the importance of getting the dialect right. "I had about eight months to work on my looks and language while director Chandoo Mondeti prepared the script and handled pre-production. I’m grateful for the trust they placed in me and the opportunity to showcase my versatility."

Thandel is based on the real-life incident of 22 fishermen from Srikakulam who drifted into Pakistani waters during a storm in 2018. The fishermen were arrested by the Pakistani coast guard and spent nearly two years in prison before their release. Co-starring Sai Pallavi, the film is set to release on February 7, 2025.

