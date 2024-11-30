Can A 'Thank You!' Run Someone Into Trouble? Ask Sobhita Dhulipala

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala is ready to begin a new chapter in her life. The actor, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, is all set to marry Naga Chaitanya, son of the renowned actor Nagarjuna, on December 4. With this union, Sobhita will become a part of one of the most respected families in the Telugu film industry. The Akkinenis.

However, former Miss Earth India Sobhita's life in showbiz hasn't been entirely smooth. She faced significant criticism a few years ago for allegedly disrespecting superstar Mahesh Babu. The controversy dates back to her debut in the Telugu film industry with Goodachari, a film that earned her praise, including from her soon-to-be father-in-law, Nagarjuna.

For those unaware, Sobhita was trolled by Mahesh Babu's fans after her debut film. The issue stemmed from her response to a tweet from Mahesh Babu, where he praised Goodachari. He wrote, "Goodachari is a very impressive attempt at making a slick spy thriller in Telugu. It's crisp, fast, and gripping. Loved the performances of all the actors. @AdiviSesh shines all through. Congratulations to the entire team!" In response, Sobhita reciprocated to Mahesh Babu's kind gesture with a brief "thank you." Some of Mahesh Babu's fans felt that her reply lacked the necessary respect, and they began trolling her.

Reflecting on the incident in a throwback interview, Sobhita explained, "I was more confused than offended. It is a 'thank you!' that trolls took off on. I have immense respect for him, come on! That whole episode was pretty silly." She added, "Renowned people from all fields receive unnecessary flak so often. Anonymity is misused and it is a terrible thing to want to break somebody's spirit."

On a more positive note, Sobhita shared how warmly she was welcomed by Nagarjuna and the Telugu film industry. "Icons like Nagarjuna sir and Jagapati Babu sir have been so encouraging. They've shared such great energy in welcoming me into Tollywood. It's motivating. After all, one's character is reflected in their choices, and I'm glad to be making choices that make my heart soar."

Meanwhile, the Akkinenis and Dhulipalas prepare for the wedding, the couple is enjoying their pre-wedding festivities. Recently, pictures from their Haldi ceremony surfaced online, showcasing a celebration rooted in tradition. Regarding the wedding plans, Nagarjuna told a webloid, "Chaitanya didn't want a big wedding; he and Sobhita preferred a small gathering of close family and friends. They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, 'Please do.'"

On the professional front, 2024 has been a stellar year for Sobhita. She made her Hollywood debut in April with Monkey Man, directed-co-produced and starring Dev Patel. Later, she captivated audiences with her performance in the digital release Love, Sitara in September. Not to forget, she also lent her voice to Deepika Padukone for the Telugu version of the massive hit Kalki 2898 AD.