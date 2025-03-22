ETV Bharat / entertainment

'When She Says I Want To Talk': Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About The Stressful Side Of Marriage With Aishwarya Rai

At a recent event, Abhishek Bachchan humorously revealed that a call from his wife, Aishwarya Rai, saying "I want to talk" stresses him out.

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan showcased his witty side at a recent event, where he humorously revealed how a call from his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, can sometimes stress him out. The actor, who won the Best Actor award for his performance in the film I Want To Talk, shared a playful exchange with host Arjun Kapoor while accepting his award.

During the event, Arjun Kapoor jokingly asked Abhishek, "Kaun hai woh insaan jo jab kehte hain, 'Abhishek, I want to talk,' toh aap stress mein aa jate hain? (Who is the person whose 'I want to talk' call stresses you out?)" Responding with a smile, Abhishek stated, "Tumhari shaadi nahi hui hai na abhi tak… jab ho jaayegi, you'll have an answer for that (You're not married yet. Once you are, you'll have an answer for that)."

Without directly naming his wife, Abhishek added, "When you get a call from the missus and she says, 'I want to talk,' you know you're in trouble, yeah!" The audience burst into laughter at his witty remarks, as he playfully shared his amusing perspective on married life.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for 17 years and are proud parents to a 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. In a recent interview with a newswire, Abhishek spoke about his bond with his daughter and how their relationship keeps him grounded. "At home, you're just a parent. It's nice because the love comes from a genuine place, not because of what you do professionally," he shared.

The actor has garnered significant acclaim for his performance in the recently released movie, Be Happy. The heartwarming tale of a father-daughter relationship, which also stars Inaayat Verma, Nora Fatehi and Nassar, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

