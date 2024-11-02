ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Rohit Bal Blasted Bollywood For Misrepresenting LGBTQ+ Community And Not Paying Designers

Rohit Bal criticised Bollywood for unpaid designs and stereotyped LGBTQ+ portrayals, asserting that no star has the courage to portray them authentically.

When Rohit Bal Blasted Bollywood For Misrepresenting Gays And Not Paying Designers
Fashion Designer Rohit Bal (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Rohit Bal, a fashion designer and fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, recently passed away, leaving a powerful legacy. Affectionately known as Gudda, Bal once criticised Bollywood for misrepresenting gay characters and underpaying designers, sparking important discussions on authenticity and accountability. The Fashion Design Council of India honoured him as a transformative figure who bridged traditional and modern Indian fashion. Just two weeks before his passing, he presented his final collection at Lakme Fashion Week, cementing his iconic status.

Bal's journey in the fashion world began in 1986 with Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd., a venture he started alongside his brother. In 1990, he presented his first solo collection, quickly making a name for himself through designs that transcended gender boundaries and resonated universally. A long-time advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Bal was known for challenging stereotypes, particularly those perpetuated in Bollywood's portrayal of gay characters. His words in a 2013 interview continue to resonate: "Bollywood makes gays appear feminine, idiotic, and abnormal. I strongly resent it. We need to portray the true lives of gays in India."

Bal's comment about Bollywood didn't stop there. He was vocal about his disappointment that few stars dared to portray gay characters sincerely. "No star has the real courage to play a gay character. If they do, no one will accept them," he had said. This perspective pushed him to make a film, without big-name actors, intending to challenge Bollywood's cliched depictions and create a narrative that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community authentically. Alongside this project, Bal was working on two books - one focusing on his views on fashion and craftsmanship and the other a pictorial journey through his experiences and vision.

For Bal, the challenges within the LGBTQ+ community extended beyond Bollywood portrayals; he often highlighted the struggle for acceptance within families. "I see parents leaving their kids because they are gay… It is really sad," he shared, highlighting the difficulties faced by many. Having been open about his own orientation, Bal believed that personal authenticity was vital in combatting social prejudices. "The moment we feel closeted, the world gets closeted for us," he said, crediting his own acceptance to his liberal family.

Bal's outspokenness also touched on Bollywood's interactions with the fashion industry, especially regarding issues of payment and authenticity. In 2018, he expressed frustration over celebrities' reluctance to pay designers for their work. In a since-deleted Facebook post, he wrote, "Bollywood and the disparate costumes it generates... do not represent contemporary Indian fashion." He criticised Bollywood for often misleading the public into viewing costumes as genuine fashion. "These are merely costumes specifically designed to style a script… unfortunately, mass adulation that blindly follows this as relevant Indian fashion needs to be addressed."

Bal also questioned why designers are often expected to provide red-carpet attire for free, with the only compensation being exposure. "Designers with turnovers less than half the daily fee of these celebrities are expected to provide creations for red-carpet appearances in exchange for publicity. My question is... why can't these celebrities pay for what they wear like everyone else, and why are designers succumbing to this for momentary mileage?" This trend, he argued, was regressive and hindered the purpose of genuine fashion. "Fashion publications should present fashion trends, styles, and accessories… Bollywood has become the biggest player in an arena of misplaced advertising values," he concluded.

Bal's legacy in the fashion world is multifaceted. He is celebrated as a master designer who combined traditional Indian motifs with modern aesthetics, and as an icon in the LGBTQ+ community who advocated for accurate and dignified representation. His views, both on Bollywood's portrayal of gays and on its skewed relationship with fashion, reflect his commitment to authenticity and his refusal to compromise on principles. Rohit Bal's voice and vision will continue to echo, and his absence leaves an unforgettable void in Indian fashion and cultural discourse.

READ MORE

  1. Iconic Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Road From Kashmir To Couture
  2. Rohit Bal Passes Away: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Mourn His Demise, Last Muse Ananya Panday Remembers 'Gudda'
  3. Czar Of High Fashion Rohit Bal Dies At 63

Hyderabad: Rohit Bal, a fashion designer and fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, recently passed away, leaving a powerful legacy. Affectionately known as Gudda, Bal once criticised Bollywood for misrepresenting gay characters and underpaying designers, sparking important discussions on authenticity and accountability. The Fashion Design Council of India honoured him as a transformative figure who bridged traditional and modern Indian fashion. Just two weeks before his passing, he presented his final collection at Lakme Fashion Week, cementing his iconic status.

Bal's journey in the fashion world began in 1986 with Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd., a venture he started alongside his brother. In 1990, he presented his first solo collection, quickly making a name for himself through designs that transcended gender boundaries and resonated universally. A long-time advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Bal was known for challenging stereotypes, particularly those perpetuated in Bollywood's portrayal of gay characters. His words in a 2013 interview continue to resonate: "Bollywood makes gays appear feminine, idiotic, and abnormal. I strongly resent it. We need to portray the true lives of gays in India."

Bal's comment about Bollywood didn't stop there. He was vocal about his disappointment that few stars dared to portray gay characters sincerely. "No star has the real courage to play a gay character. If they do, no one will accept them," he had said. This perspective pushed him to make a film, without big-name actors, intending to challenge Bollywood's cliched depictions and create a narrative that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community authentically. Alongside this project, Bal was working on two books - one focusing on his views on fashion and craftsmanship and the other a pictorial journey through his experiences and vision.

For Bal, the challenges within the LGBTQ+ community extended beyond Bollywood portrayals; he often highlighted the struggle for acceptance within families. "I see parents leaving their kids because they are gay… It is really sad," he shared, highlighting the difficulties faced by many. Having been open about his own orientation, Bal believed that personal authenticity was vital in combatting social prejudices. "The moment we feel closeted, the world gets closeted for us," he said, crediting his own acceptance to his liberal family.

Bal's outspokenness also touched on Bollywood's interactions with the fashion industry, especially regarding issues of payment and authenticity. In 2018, he expressed frustration over celebrities' reluctance to pay designers for their work. In a since-deleted Facebook post, he wrote, "Bollywood and the disparate costumes it generates... do not represent contemporary Indian fashion." He criticised Bollywood for often misleading the public into viewing costumes as genuine fashion. "These are merely costumes specifically designed to style a script… unfortunately, mass adulation that blindly follows this as relevant Indian fashion needs to be addressed."

Bal also questioned why designers are often expected to provide red-carpet attire for free, with the only compensation being exposure. "Designers with turnovers less than half the daily fee of these celebrities are expected to provide creations for red-carpet appearances in exchange for publicity. My question is... why can't these celebrities pay for what they wear like everyone else, and why are designers succumbing to this for momentary mileage?" This trend, he argued, was regressive and hindered the purpose of genuine fashion. "Fashion publications should present fashion trends, styles, and accessories… Bollywood has become the biggest player in an arena of misplaced advertising values," he concluded.

Bal's legacy in the fashion world is multifaceted. He is celebrated as a master designer who combined traditional Indian motifs with modern aesthetics, and as an icon in the LGBTQ+ community who advocated for accurate and dignified representation. His views, both on Bollywood's portrayal of gays and on its skewed relationship with fashion, reflect his commitment to authenticity and his refusal to compromise on principles. Rohit Bal's voice and vision will continue to echo, and his absence leaves an unforgettable void in Indian fashion and cultural discourse.

READ MORE

  1. Iconic Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Road From Kashmir To Couture
  2. Rohit Bal Passes Away: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Mourn His Demise, Last Muse Ananya Panday Remembers 'Gudda'
  3. Czar Of High Fashion Rohit Bal Dies At 63
Last Updated : 8 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROHIT BAL ON BOLLYWOODROHIT BAL SLAMMED BOLLYWOOD CELEBSROHIT BAL ON LGBTQ PORTRAYALSROHIT BAL ON GAY CHARACTERSROHIT BAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.