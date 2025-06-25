When Michael Jackson Promised To 'Return To Love' India: Revisit King Of Pop's Love Letter Left On Pillow 16 Years After His Passing

Hyderabad: On June 25, 2025, the world remembers Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, on the 16th anniversary of his passing. But for millions of Indians, Jackson's legacy is not just defined by his chart-topping hits or moonwalks, it is also shaped by an unforgettable night in Mumbai in 1996, and a heartfelt promise he made before he left the country.

Jackson's one-night-only concert at the Andheri Sports Complex on November 1, 1996, remains one of the most iconic performances in Indian entertainment history. It wasn't just the laser shows or his thunderous setlist of over 20 songs that captivated the nation, it was Jackson himself, and the sincere affection he showed for India.

A Welcome Like No Other

Arriving in Mumbai during the Sena-BJP regime, Jackson was welcomed with traditional Maharashtrian pomp. Sonali Bendre, clad in a nine-yard saree, performed his aarti at Sahar Airport, while lezim dancers entertained him with folk beats. At one point during his journey to The Oberoi hotel, Jackson was so enamored by the cultural pageantry that he stepped out of his motorcade to join the dancers.

He also made an unannounced visit to Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, where he interacted with children and residents, reinforcing his reputation for empathy and outreach.

The Concert that Rocked Mumbai

Over 50,000 fans filled the stadium, with thousands more dancing in the streets outside. From Bollywood stars to industrialists, everyone was desperate to witness the King of Pop. Amitabh Bachchan reportedly listened from his nearby residence. Inside, Jackson delivered a show that was as dazzling as it was heartfelt, waving the Indian tricolour and performing as if he were one with the audience.

Back at The Oberoi, he hosted a private pool party for children from a local orphanage, and even invited hotel staff onto his tour bus for photos and autographs.

A Message from the Heart

What truly immortalised Jackson's connection with India was not just the concert but a handwritten note he left behind. Scribbled on the pillowcase in his suite, now famously owned by film financier Bharat Shah, who acquired it for $10,000 at a charity auction, Jackson poured out his emotions: "India, all my life I wanted to see your face.I knew you and your people and I fell in love with you. Now my heart is full of sadness and despair, for I have to leave, but I promise that I will come back to love you, I love you, and caress you again. Your goodness has completely dominated me, your spiritual consciousness has touched me, and your children have really touched my heart. These are the face of God. I really love and adore India. Always, continue to love, heal and educate the children, the future shines upon them. You are my special love, India. Always, may God always bless you."

He left similar messages on a mirror and tray cloth, which were also auctioned, collectively raising $20,000 for educational efforts for underprivileged children.

A Promise Left Unfulfilled

Though Jackson never returned, his affection for India remained evident. In his final days, he was reading Rabindranath Tagore's poetry and planning a collaboration with A.R. Rahman for a global unity anthem. According to Rahman, Jackson praised the "Jai Ho" chorus and envisioned a song akin to "We Are the World."

Sixteen years later, Michael Jackson's absence will always be felt, but his words (that he would "come to India again and love and caress" it) resonate like a gentle echo. Whether it was during that remarkable performance or all the loving messages he left to India, Michael Jackson has given a piece of his soul to India.

As fans worldwide honour the legend today, India celebrates not only the artist, but the man who once expressed that India was his "special love."