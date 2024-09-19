ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Jaya Bachchan's Father Spoke about Her 'Secret Marriage' with Amitabh Bachchan: 'I Felt He Was Not The...'

Hyderabad: Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most iconic couples, tied the knot in a secret ceremony on June 3, 1973. Their union followed a courtship that surprised many, including Jaya's father, journalist Taroon Kumar Bhadhuri, who described their decision to marry as a "bolt from the blue." In a revealing article in 1989, he addressed the speculation surrounding their marriage, emphasising that caste differences and his daughter's celebrity status were never obstacles.

Bhadhuri praised Amitabh's determination and dismissed rumours that he was opposed to the match, describing Amitabh as a "lovable boy" who worked tirelessly to establish himself in the film industry. "I felt he was not the run-of-the-mill Bombay film star. There were vicious people who said that Amitabh married Jaya because she was a big star, but it is totally untrue." He clarified that Amitabh proposed marriage only after the success of Zanjeer, countering claims that he was drawn to Jaya's fame. "Jaya would have married him anyway," he asserted, highlighting her strong-willed nature.

The couple's wedding was a hastily organised affair, requiring the family to travel to Mumbai to make arrangements for a "secret marriage." A Bengali priest was located to conduct the rituals, despite initial reluctance due to Amitabh's non-Bengali background. Jaya's father recounted the challenges faced in planning the ceremony, however, Amitabh participated in every ritual sincerely.

Bhadhuri further confronted the rumours of familial opposition, asserting that his family was supportive of the union. He expressed disbelief that caste could be a point of contention, given the progressive values upheld by his family. His father, a proud Brahmin, had once said, "It is their life. Who are we to throw a spanner in the works? If they are happy, so should we be."

Today, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan celebrate over five decades of marriage. They are parents to two children- daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan, and they have three grandchildren: Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan.