'When Faith Is Challenged, He Appears': Hombale Films' New Poster Leaves Fans Speculating Prabhas As Hanuman

Hyderabad: Hombale Films, the renowned production house behind blockbusters like KGF and Salaar, has sparked intrigue with a mysterious poster shared on their social media handle on November 15. The poster features a lone hand, which hints at a mythological theme.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the production house wrote in the caption, "When Faith is Challenged, He Appears!! First look on Nov 16th at 3:33 PM." While the announcement is official, details about the film and its cast remain under wraps, leaving fans guessing. Reacting to the poster, a user commented, "Hero' name? plz." Another wrote, "Prabhas (followed by fire emojis)."

This poster comes after Hombale Films' recent announcement of a three-film collaboration with Rebel Star Prabhas, announced on November 8. The production house expressed pride in joining hands with the superstar, promising cinematic experiences that will transcend boundaries. The first of these projects, Salaar 2, is eagerly anticipated, with all three films set to release between 2026 and 2028.

Fans are abuzz with speculation, hoping this poster belongs to one of Prabhas' mythological ventures. Many wonder if Prabhas will portray Hanuman in a story deeply rooted in faith. The ambiguity of the poster has only heightened curiosity, especially with the reveal slated for November 16 at 3:33 pm.

Prabhas, who is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, has a packed slate, keeping fans on their toes. Whether this new project is another collaboration with Prabhas or an entirely separate venture remains to be seen. The mystery will finally unfold tomorrow, promising another cinematic spectacle from Hombale Films.