When And Where To Watch Alice In Borderland Season 3 In India? Full Details Inside
Alice in Borderland Season 3 releases September 25 on Netflix. The final season features six episodes, thrilling games, and the mysterious Joker card.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 25, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Alice in Borderland fans! The hit Japanese thriller returns with Season 3 on Netflix, which fans have been waiting for some time. It has grown a global cult following for its deadly survival games and twists throughout, and now Season 3 is ready to premiere with an all-new storyline and even more intense games.
Alice In Borderland Season 3 Release Date And Time In India
Alice in Borderland Season 3 will release worldwide on September 25, 2025 with all episodes available to stream in India on Netflix from 12:30 PM IST. Unlike releases with weekly drops, all six episodes will be released at once, meaning you can watch the entire season at once.
Here's when the series will be available across major regions:
- United States: 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT
- UK: 8:00 AM BST
- Central Europe: 9:00 AM CEST
- Brazil: 4:00 AM BRT
- Australia: 5:00 PM AEST
- New Zealand: 7:00 PM NZST
Cast And Episode Count
The new season brings back fan favourites Kento Yamazaki as Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi. Their characters remain at the heart of the story. Season 3 will feature six episodes, two fewer than the previous installments.
Short Recap Of Season 2
The end of Season 2, which released in December 2022, ended dramatically. Arisu and Usagi managed to escape the deadly games and return to the real world; but it is tragically short-lived as the final shot teases the Joker card and more games to come.
What To Expect In Season 3
This season will take place later in time. Arisu and Usagi are married and happily living their lives, when Usagi is forced back into the Borderland. Arisu must follow her, and the couple once again face horrifying survival games.
Season 3 goes beyond Haro Aso's original manga storyline. Director Shinsuke Sato and his team have crafted an original script, taking inspiration from the manga's sequel Alice in Borderland: Retry while adding new elements. It is anticipated that the Joker card will provide a key connection point as the final test.
Why Is Season 3 Important?
Netflix has confirmed that the third Season will serve as the closing act for Alice in Borderland. The adventure that began with Arisu finding himself in a parallel world of fatal games will ultimately be wrapped up, and viewers from around the globe will finally get to see how this gripping story concludes.
