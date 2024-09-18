When Amitabh Bachchan Arranged for Anil Ambani's Private Jet to Rush Aishwarya to Hospital after near-Fatal Accident

Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recently garnered attention after winning the Best Actress Critics award at SIIMA 2024 for her captivating performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. Accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya, at the event, Aishwarya's victory was followed by resurfacing stories from her past, particularly a near-fatal accident she survived while working with her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. Before her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Amitabh shared the screen in films like Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Khakee, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., and Mohabbatein.

Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan at an award show (Getty Image)

During the filming of Khakee, Aishwarya met with a serious accident near Nashik. A stuntman reportedly lost control of a vehicle that careened into Aishwarya's chair, leaving both her and co-star Tusshar Kapoor in shock. The chaos prompted Akshay Kumar to leap into action, pulling Aishwarya to safety while Amitabh ensured she received immediate medical attention. Amitabh, who would later become her father-in-law, expressed deep concern over the media's nonchalant portrayal of the incident in an interview.

Aishwarya Rai hugs Amitabh Bachchan at an award show (Getty Image)

Concerned for Aishwarya's safety, Amitabh quickly organised Anil Ambani's private jet for her urgent transport to Mumbai. Due to the lack of a night landing facility in Nashik, they had to secure special permission from Delhi to land at a military base, which was 45 minutes away from the hospital. To accommodate Aishwarya's needs, the aircraft's seats were even removed to ensure her comfort and safety during the flight. Amitabh's quick thinking and decisive action highlighted the severity of the situation and his deep concern for Aishwarya's well-being.

Aishwarya Rai with father-in-law and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan (Getty Image)

"Everyone is brushing it off as a small incident blown out of proportion," Amitabh recounted, visibly upset. He shared the emotional toll it took on him, stating, "For two nights, I could not sleep. To see this happen in front of my eyes! Her back was lacerated with cactus thorns. The bone in the rear portion of her foot is broken. She suffered severe cuts. And her injury was reported as trivial."

Fast forward to 2007, Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in a grand celebration, later welcoming their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Recently, Aishwarya has been spotted either solo or with Aaradhya, prompting speculation about her relationship with Abhishek. As of now, neither has addressed these rumours, leaving fans curious about the status of their marriage.