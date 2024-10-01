When Abhishek Bachchan's Cold Gesture Left Aishwarya Rai Speechless In Front Of The Media - Watch

Hyderabad: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, often regarded as one of Bollywood's most iconic couples, have been admired for their chemistry and public appearances. However, a throwback incident from the premiere of Aishwarya's 2016 movie Sarbjit has resurfaced, casting a shadow over their seemingly perfect relationship. The incident, which took place during a promotional event, left many fans surprised as Aishwarya was visibly embarrassed by Abhishek's seemingly cold reaction.

The premiere saw the Bachchan family in attendance, along with several celebrities. As the event progressed, the media, eager for a rare joint appearance, requested the couple to pose together. Aishwarya graciously responded to the media's request, calling Abhishek to join her for a photo. However, Abhishek did not immediately respond, leaving it unclear whether he had ignored her call or simply hadn't heard her. After some time, Aishwarya approached Abhishek and politely asked him to pose for the cameras. He eventually agreed and began posing with her.

What followed was an awkward moment that took both the media and Aishwarya by surprise. As they posed, Abhishek suddenly let go of Aishwarya's hand and said to the photographers, "Inhii Kaa Lo (Take her photographs)", before abruptly walking away. Aishwarya, visibly embarrassed, smiled through the moment but appeared uneasy. She soon left the event, leaving the media and onlookers speculating about the situation.

Recent rumours have suggested possible tension between the couple, with speculation of a divorce looming. However, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has addressed these rumours publicly, leaving fans to wonder if the incident was merely an isolated misunderstanding or indicative of deeper issues in their relationship.