What's New On OTT In August 2024: Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, Raayan, And Other Must-Watch Movies And Series

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 7, 2024, 8:30 PM IST

August 2024 brings a thrilling lineup of films and series to OTT platforms, including Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, Dhanush's Raayan, and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, among others, ensuring movie enthusiasts have plenty to enjoy.

Hyderabad: For film enthusiasts who enjoy indulging in movie marathons from the comfort of their own homes, OTT platforms have proven to be a significant advantage. These streaming services allow viewers to access a diverse array of films from various genres worldwide, all on their personal devices. As August enters, viewers can now anticipate an exciting lineup of films and series making their way to these platforms, ensuring a delightful month for any movie lover devoted to watching cinematic content on smaller screens.

Having made waves at the box office, several films including Prabhas' highly successful Kalki 2898 AD and Dhanush's Raayan are set to join the OTT lineup. If you're on the lookout for the latest offerings for August 2024, your search concludes here. Take a moment to explore the standout releases scheduled for this month.

1. Kalki 2898 AD

This Prabhas-led blockbuster has raked in over Rs 1100 crore globally and is now set to make its OTT debut. According to various reports, the film is expected to be available for streaming on prominent platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video starting August 23. The mythological sci-fi thriller, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, was theatrically released on June 27.

2. Raayan

Next, we have Raayan, the action drama featuring Dhanush. Currently captivating audiences at the box office, Raayan hit theatres on July 26 and has amassed an impressive Rs 80 crore domestically, with a total worldwide earnings of Rs 126 crore. It has been reported that this film will be available on Prime Video on August 30.

3. Indian 2

Another highly anticipated release is Indian 2, starring megastar Kamal Haasan. Initially set for OTT release on Netflix on August 2, the premiere has been postponed to August 9 due to disappointing box office results. The movie, which was made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, earned approximately Rs 150 crore at the box office.

4. Turbo

Fans of Malayalam cinema can look forward to Turbo, an action-comedy directed by Vysakh and featuring the renowned Mammootty in the lead role. This film is slated to be released on Sony Liv on August 9.

5. Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra

Additionally, comedy lovers can enjoy Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra, a humour-packed drama starring Naresh and Rag Mayur. This film promises a full dose of entertainment and will stream on ETV Win starting August 14.

6. Manorathangal

Lastly, Kamal Haasan's web series Manorathangal is set for its OTT release soon. Featuring other notable actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil, this series will be available on Zee5 on August 15, adding further excitement to the month's offerings.

With such a wide range of movies and series coming to OTT, film buffs will certainly have plenty to look forward to this August.

