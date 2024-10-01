ETV Bharat / entertainment

'What's Going On?': Honey Singh's Hilarious Misunderstanding With Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Will Leave You In Splits

Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed that he unknowingly communicated with Karan Aujla's manager for two years, mistaking him for Aujla. The confusion was cleared up when the two finally met in person.

Hyderabad: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is set to star in an upcoming streaming documentary about his life, recently shared a humorous story involving fellow Punjabi artist Karan Aujla. In a conversation with a newswire, Honey Singh revealed that, for two years, he mistakenly believed he was communicating directly with Aujla, only to later discover that he had been talking to Aujla's manager the entire time.

Singh stated, "I haven't talked to Karan. I used to talk to him on the phone for a long time then I came to know later that he is not Karan, he is his manager. I was like, What's going on?"

The confusion persisted for two years, even leading to a situation where Aujla's manager sent Honey Singh a song titled Mexico and suggested that Singh sing it. Honey agreed, impressed by the track, but things took a turn when he wanted to discuss the technical aspects of the song.

"I told him that there are some things I want to discuss with you and I want to make some changes. Then the guy refused to speak on the technical issue. Then I said, why isn't he speaking about technical things? Then after a long time, he told me that 'I am Karan's manager. Sorry. I shouldn't have said that. I told him, 'What will you do by saying sorry? What is this?"

The confusion was finally cleared up when Honey Singh met Karan Aujla in person, thanks to their mutual friend Alfaz. "I asked Alfaz if this was really Karan, and he assured me it was," Honey Singh concluded with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla continues to make waves in the music industry with his chart-topping track Tauba Tauba, which recently earned him the Trendsetter of the Year award at IIFA 2024.

