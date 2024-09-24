ETV Bharat / entertainment

'What You Have Misinterpreted Is Surprising': Prakash Raj Takes a Jibe at Pawan Kalyan over Tirupati Laddu Controversy

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Prakash Raj responds to actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, expressing surprise at the misinterpretation of his earlier comments regarding Sanatana Dharma amid the Tirupati laddu controversy. Raj, currently abroad, indicated he would provide a detailed response upon his return and advised Kalyan to revisit his earlier X posts for clarity.

Pawan Kalyan (left) and Prakash Raj (right)
Pawan Kalyan (left) and Prakash Raj (right) (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: In a recent X post, actor Prakash Raj addressed Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, expressing surprise at how his earlier comment on social media was misinterpreted. Raj mentioned he is currently abroad and will respond in detail upon his return, urging Kalyan to review his earlier comments for clarity. This exchange comes in the wake of Kalyan's strong stance against anybody making a negative statement on Sanatan Dharm amid the ongoing Tirupati Laddoo controversy.

Taking to X, Prakash wrote: "Dear @PawanKalyan garu..i saw your press meet.. what i have said and what you have misinterpreted is surprising.. im shooting abroad. Will come back to reply your questions.. meanwhile i would appreciate if you can go through my tweet earlier and understand #justasking"

In the context of Kalyan's comments, he specifically called out Prakash Raj, suggesting that discussions around secularism must consider the sentiments of all communities. He emphasised that the pain felt by devotees should not be trivialised, urging for respect and understanding across religious lines. Pawan, who is also the chief of the Jana Sena Party, made headlines for his vocal defense of Sanatana Dharma, stating that attacks on his religious beliefs will not be tolerated.

He criticised people for their responses to his penance over the laddu issue, emphasising that his concerns are rooted in faith rather than political motives. Kalyan's remarks reflect a growing sentiment among some Hindus who feel their religious practices and sentiments are under threat.

Read More

  1. 'Unintended Misunderstanding': Karthi Apologises To Pawan Kalyan Over Tirupati Laddu Row
  2. 'Not A Funny Topic': Pawan Kalyan's Fiery Response To Karthi Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy - Watch
  3. Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day Penance Over Tirupati Laddoo Controversy - Watch

Hyderabad: In a recent X post, actor Prakash Raj addressed Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, expressing surprise at how his earlier comment on social media was misinterpreted. Raj mentioned he is currently abroad and will respond in detail upon his return, urging Kalyan to review his earlier comments for clarity. This exchange comes in the wake of Kalyan's strong stance against anybody making a negative statement on Sanatan Dharm amid the ongoing Tirupati Laddoo controversy.

Taking to X, Prakash wrote: "Dear @PawanKalyan garu..i saw your press meet.. what i have said and what you have misinterpreted is surprising.. im shooting abroad. Will come back to reply your questions.. meanwhile i would appreciate if you can go through my tweet earlier and understand #justasking"

In the context of Kalyan's comments, he specifically called out Prakash Raj, suggesting that discussions around secularism must consider the sentiments of all communities. He emphasised that the pain felt by devotees should not be trivialised, urging for respect and understanding across religious lines. Pawan, who is also the chief of the Jana Sena Party, made headlines for his vocal defense of Sanatana Dharma, stating that attacks on his religious beliefs will not be tolerated.

He criticised people for their responses to his penance over the laddu issue, emphasising that his concerns are rooted in faith rather than political motives. Kalyan's remarks reflect a growing sentiment among some Hindus who feel their religious practices and sentiments are under threat.

Read More

  1. 'Unintended Misunderstanding': Karthi Apologises To Pawan Kalyan Over Tirupati Laddu Row
  2. 'Not A Funny Topic': Pawan Kalyan's Fiery Response To Karthi Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy - Watch
  3. Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day Penance Over Tirupati Laddoo Controversy - Watch

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRAKASH RAJPAWAN KALYANPAWAN KALYAN ON SANATAN DHARMTOLLYWOOD NEWSTIRUPATI LADDU CONTROVERSY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.