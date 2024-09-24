'What You Have Misinterpreted Is Surprising': Prakash Raj Takes a Jibe at Pawan Kalyan over Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Hyderabad: In a recent X post, actor Prakash Raj addressed Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, expressing surprise at how his earlier comment on social media was misinterpreted. Raj mentioned he is currently abroad and will respond in detail upon his return, urging Kalyan to review his earlier comments for clarity. This exchange comes in the wake of Kalyan's strong stance against anybody making a negative statement on Sanatan Dharm amid the ongoing Tirupati Laddoo controversy.

Taking to X, Prakash wrote: "Dear @PawanKalyan garu..i saw your press meet.. what i have said and what you have misinterpreted is surprising.. im shooting abroad. Will come back to reply your questions.. meanwhile i would appreciate if you can go through my tweet earlier and understand #justasking"

In the context of Kalyan's comments, he specifically called out Prakash Raj, suggesting that discussions around secularism must consider the sentiments of all communities. He emphasised that the pain felt by devotees should not be trivialised, urging for respect and understanding across religious lines. Pawan, who is also the chief of the Jana Sena Party, made headlines for his vocal defense of Sanatana Dharma, stating that attacks on his religious beliefs will not be tolerated.

He criticised people for their responses to his penance over the laddu issue, emphasising that his concerns are rooted in faith rather than political motives. Kalyan's remarks reflect a growing sentiment among some Hindus who feel their religious practices and sentiments are under threat.