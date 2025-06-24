What Went Wrong With Sardaar Ji 3? A Deep Dive Into Diljit Dosanjh - Hania Aamir Controversy

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 was meant to be another entertaining entry in the popular horror-comedy franchise that had previously won audiences over with its quirky characters and supernatural twists. However, the buzz around its release took a sharp turn when the trailer dropped online, not because of the storyline or production, but due to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a lead role. What followed was a cascade of backlash, calls for bans, and an intense national conversation on patriotism, cinema, and creative freedom.

On June 17, 2025, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 on his Instagram account. The post came with a promotional caption, "Sardaar Ji 3 releasing 27th June OVERSEAS only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN." While the trailer showcased typical elements of fun, action, and horror that fans had come to expect from the franchise, the casting of Hania Aamir didn't go unnoticed, and certainly not unchallenged.

Within hours, Diljit's comments section was flooded with outrage. Many fans questioned why he would choose to work with a Pakistani artist at a time when relations between India and Pakistan remained tense, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 Indian civilians. This attack, reportedly carried out by Pakistan-backed militants, was still fresh in public memory, and the hurt and anger it caused had not dissipated.

The fact that Hania Aamir and other Pakistani artists featured in the film seemed, to many, like an act of insensitivity. Social media was soon awash with messages accusing Diljit of betraying the Indian entertainment industry and disrespecting the sacrifices made by the country's armed forces.

As the criticism mounted, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), one of the most influential film worker unions in the country, officially entered the fray. FWICE President BN Tiwari issued a strong statement condemning the film's creators, including Diljit, and announced that they had sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), requesting them not to certify the film for release in India. Their reasoning was clear: the film features multiple Pakistani actors: Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela, which goes against government advisories and existing bans issued after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Tiwari didn't stop there. In an interview, he stated that not only should the CBFC deny certification to Sardaar Ji 3, but that Diljit and the producers involved should face long-term consequences. He warned that if the team proceeded with the overseas release, the federation would recommend permanent bans on all the individuals involved. "Money is not more important than the country," he said, adding, "Apologise to the country because you are hurting the sentiments of the people. And no artist can play with sentiments."

Meanwhile, director and producer Ashoke Pandit also joined the criticism. He labeled Diljit as a "compulsive, regular lawbreaker" for repeatedly collaborating with Pakistani performers despite long-standing advisories against such moves. According to Pandit, Sardaar Ji 3 is not an isolated case, Diljit has historically worked with Pakistani singers and actors, often inviting backlash. "This person makes the same mistake again and again," Pandit said, adding that the time had come for the industry to unite and boycott him entirely, from producers' guilds to event organisers.

Adding another layer to the story was the cryptic social media reaction from Punjabi singer B Praak. Though he did not mention Diljit by name, his Instagram Story was pointed enough: "Kayin artist apna zameer hi bech chuke ne. Fitte muh tuhade," which roughly translates to "Some artists have sold their conscience. Shame on you." The post quickly went viral, with many interpreting it as a direct jab at Diljit for casting Hania Aamir.

B Praak takes a dig at Diljit (Photo: Instagram)

Facing a similar situation is film Abir Gulaal, which stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film was scheduled for release in May 2025 but was effectively blocked from Indian screens by the I&B Ministry after FWICE called for a renewed blanket ban on Pakistani talent following the Pahalgam terror attack. The ministry reportedly agreed with the federation's stance, and the film's release was halted in India. This established a precedent that Sardaar Ji 3 could not ignore, any Indian production involving Pakistani artists would face major hurdles, if not outright prohibition.

In the midst of this turmoil, Diljit remained largely silent, offering no direct statement about the controversy. However, he did post a cryptic message on Instagram that read, "Censored before release?" While some believed this was a subtle reference to Sardaar Ji 3, others speculated that it might allude to the long-delayed release of Punjab 95, a separate film he stars in based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Diljit Dosanjh cryptic post amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy (Photo: Instagram)

Whether intentional or not, the message only added to the intrigue and speculation. As the release date of Sardaar Ji 3 draws near, one thing is certain: the film will not be seen in Indian theatres, nor will it receive CBFC certification anytime soon. It will instead release overseas on June 27, as originally planned.