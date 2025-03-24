ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Was Kunal Kamra Joke That Enraged Eknath Shinde Supporters? Stand-up Comic's First Reaction Following Uproar

Hyderabad: Not new to controversies, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again stirred a significant political storm after one of his shows, where he made a satirical jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The comedian dedicated a comical rendition of a song from the Bollywood movie Dil To Pagal Hai, referring to Shinde as 'gaddar'. This was in reference to Shinde's rebellion that broke the Shiv Sena party.

During a stand-up show at Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar, Kamra performed a parody song based on the Bollywood hit Dil To Pagal Hai, which alluded to Shinde's 2022 political rebellion. His line, "Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," was meant to entertain but has drawn severe backlash from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

Kamra then posted the video on his YouTube channel, where it received stern reactions from the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena. The situation intensified further when Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed a complaint against Kamra at the MIDC police station. An FIR was registered for Kamra under Multiple Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

What Exactly Did He Say?

Taking a dig at Maharashtra politics, Kunal said: "Jo inhone Maharashtra ke election me kia hai... bolna padega... pehle Shiv Sena BJP se bahar aa gayi fir Shiv Sena Shiv Sena se bahar aa gayi... NCP NCP se bahar aa gayi... ek voter ko 9 button dediye... sab confuse ho gaye… Chalu ek jan ne kia tha... wo Mumbai me bohot badhiya ek district hai Thane waha se aate hain.."

Kamra then presented a made-up song, with details hinting at the Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The song goes: "Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadi, aankho me chashma haaye... Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadi, aankho me chashma haaye...ek jhalak dikhlaye kabhi Guwahati me chup jaaye...meri nazar se tum dekho gaddar nazar wo aaye... mantri nahi wo dalbadlu hai aur kaha kya jaaye... jiss thali me khaye usme hi chhed kar jaaye... mantralay se zyada Fadnavis ki godi me mil jaye... teer kaman mila hai isko baap mera yeh chahe."

Kunal Kamra Reacts to Criticism

After facing severe heat over his satirical jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Kunal posted a picture of himself on his X handle holding a pocket-sized book on the Constitution of India. Sharing the picture, he wrote: "The only way forward…" With the picture, Kamra hinted at the freedom of speech, defending his stand-up performance.

The Controversial Venue and Its History

Not just Kamra, the venue also holds a controversial history. The venue where Kamra's show was filmed The Habitat Comedy Club at Hotel Unicontinental was also the set for India's Got Latent, a show featuring comedian Samay Raina that had also sparked backlash.