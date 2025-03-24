What Was Kunal Kamra Joke That Enraged Eknath Shinde Supporters? Stand-up Comic's First Reaction Following Uproar

Hyderabad: Not new to controversies, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again stirred a significant political storm after one of his shows, where he made a satirical jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The comedian dedicated a comical rendition of a song from the Bollywood movie Dil To Pagal Hai, referring to Shinde as 'gaddar'. This was in reference to Shinde's rebellion that broke the Shiv Sena party.
During a stand-up show at Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar, Kamra performed a parody song based on the Bollywood hit Dil To Pagal Hai, which alluded to Shinde's 2022 political rebellion. His line, "Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," was meant to entertain but has drawn severe backlash from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.
Kamra then posted the video on his YouTube channel, where it received stern reactions from the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena. The situation intensified further when Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed a complaint against Kamra at the MIDC police station. An FIR was registered for Kamra under Multiple Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.
What Exactly Did He Say?
Taking a dig at Maharashtra politics, Kunal said: "Jo inhone Maharashtra ke election me kia hai... bolna padega... pehle Shiv Sena BJP se bahar aa gayi fir Shiv Sena Shiv Sena se bahar aa gayi... NCP NCP se bahar aa gayi... ek voter ko 9 button dediye... sab confuse ho gaye… Chalu ek jan ne kia tha... wo Mumbai me bohot badhiya ek district hai Thane waha se aate hain.."
Kamra then presented a made-up song, with details hinting at the Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The song goes: "Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadi, aankho me chashma haaye... Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadi, aankho me chashma haaye...ek jhalak dikhlaye kabhi Guwahati me chup jaaye...meri nazar se tum dekho gaddar nazar wo aaye... mantri nahi wo dalbadlu hai aur kaha kya jaaye... jiss thali me khaye usme hi chhed kar jaaye... mantralay se zyada Fadnavis ki godi me mil jaye... teer kaman mila hai isko baap mera yeh chahe."
Kunal Kamra Reacts to Criticism
After facing severe heat over his satirical jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Kunal posted a picture of himself on his X handle holding a pocket-sized book on the Constitution of India. Sharing the picture, he wrote: "The only way forward…" With the picture, Kamra hinted at the freedom of speech, defending his stand-up performance.
The only way forward… pic.twitter.com/nfVFZz7MtY— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 23, 2025
The Controversial Venue and Its History
Not just Kamra, the venue also holds a controversial history. The venue where Kamra's show was filmed The Habitat Comedy Club at Hotel Unicontinental was also the set for India's Got Latent, a show featuring comedian Samay Raina that had also sparked backlash.
According to Khar police, members of the Shinde Sena's youth faction stormed into the venue during a live performance by comedian Rajat Sood and forced the show to be shut down. They even vandalised the set.
Kunal Kamra's Brush With Controversies
This is not the first time Kunal Kamra has faced backlash for his outspoken views. In 2020, he made headlines after confronting Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight. In a two-minute video posted on X, Kamra repeatedly questioned Goswami about his journalism while the latter remained silent.
The incident polarised public opinion. While some, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, supported Kamra, others condemned his actions. Then Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri labelled Kamra's behaviour 'offensive.' Following an investigation, IndiGo initially imposed a six-month flying ban, which later was reduced to three months. Other airlines, including Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir, also banned him temporarily.
More recently, Kamra invited criticism after he made jokes about Salman Khan over his court cases related to blackbuck poaching and the hit and run case.
Political Reactions
The response from the political sphere was quick, with several leaders of the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena launching direct attacks on Kamra. Thane MP Naresh Mhaske labelled Kamra a 'contract comedian' who was being paid by Uddhav Thackeray to 'target' Shinde, and warned him of 'dire consequences'. Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde joined in by demanding Kamra's immediate arrest as a 'habitual offender.'
Mindhe’s coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on eknath mindhe which was 100% true.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 23, 2025
Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone.
Btw law and order in the state?
Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister…
Former MP Milind Deora too criticised Kamra's remarks, calling them an example of 'classist arrogance.' Deora defended Shinde's rise from an auto driver to the Deputy CM, arguing that Kamra's joke reflected the elitism of the 'dynastic ecosystem' that resents meritocratic leadership.
The entire episode also stirred tensions in Shiv Sena, which has been a fractured political entity since Eknath Shinde sacked Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister in 2022. While it is now the case that Shinde is head of the faction allied with the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray owns the claim to the Shiv Sena (UBT) party channel. The political fallout from this unravelling has been bitter, with Thackeray loyalists referring to Shinde as 'Mindhe,' a Marathi word meaning subservient, as a taunt.
Aaditya Thackeray, who leads the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction of Shiv Sena, condemned the outrage against Kamra. In a post on X, Thackeray wrote, "Mindhe's (read Shinde) coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath 'mindhe', which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone."
Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut, another senior leader from the Thackeray faction, praised Kamra's performance and shared the video with the caption, "Kunal Ka Kamal" (The wonder of Kunal).
Read More