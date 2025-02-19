'What Stress Does A Woman Feel...': Men's Rights Group Criticises Harman Baweja's Film Mrs; Check His Response

Hyderabad: The recently released film Mrs., starring Sanya Malhotra, has been receiving widespread appreciation from Indian women, many of whom resonate deeply with the struggles of housewives depicted in the movie. The film sheds light on the silent sacrifices and unacknowledged hardships faced by women confined to household duties while suppressing their personal ambitions. However, not everyone is pleased with its message. The Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), a men's rights organisation, has strongly criticised the film, labelling it an unnecessary promotion of feminism and calling the depiction of housewives' struggles irrelevant.

SIFF's Controversial Remarks on Household Work

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), SIFF posted a series of tweets dismissing the film's narrative. The organisation argued that household chores are not as burdensome as they are portrayed, claiming that activities such as cooking, washing clothes, and pressing garments do not cause significant stress.

One of SIFF's tweets read, "What stress does a woman feel while chopping vegetables and cooking food on a gas stove or doing dishes wearing gloves? Zero, Nothing. In fact, cooking is like a meditation. Is it highly stressful to press clothes or do laundry in a washing machine?"

In another tweet, the group insisted that men should not be expected to share 50% of household chores, arguing that women benefit more from material possessions and children than men do. The post stated, "Men should never share 50% housework, because 70-80% material, cloths, furniture and gadgets are craved by women and enjoyed by women. Even children are 2-3 times more useful for women than men in old age or at any stage. Why should men do 50% of housework then? Men also do unpaid work like fixing things, driving, unpaid bodyguards and luggage coolie. Men should not do more than 20-25% of housework to maintain proper equality."

These comments quickly sparked a backlash from netizens, with many strongly condemning SIFF's views. Social media users criticised the organisation for dismissing the mental and physical load of household chores and reinforcing outdated gender roles.

Producer Harman Baweja Responds to Criticism

Reacting to SIFF's criticism, the film's producer, Harman Baweja, defended the movie's message and rejected the idea that it generalises all men. In an interaction with a newswire, Baweja expressed that he was beyond feeling infuriated by such reactions and emphasised the importance of seeing the film in context.

"Maybe, that section of men is looking at this film as a solution and saying that this is the exact representation of all men, which isn't necessarily the truth. If a film has a male and female character, it doesn't mean all men and women are like that. Every house is unique. The fragrance, the etiquette and the way food is served in every household will be different," he said.

Baweja further elaborated that the film tells the story of a particular woman's experiences, and while many women relate to parts of it, others from more progressive households might not. However, he believes even those who don't directly relate can understand the struggles portrayed in the movie, as they have likely witnessed them in their mothers' lives.

Addressing the debate over sharing household chores, Baweja shared his personal perspective on maintaining mutual respect in a marriage. "The essence of the film is to respect each other for what we bring to the table. I love and respect my wife and she loves and respects me for what I bring to the table. We've just had two kids and her hands are full. And she's a health coach. If I've to come in at some point when she has got back-to-back calls, I'll do that. The same goes for her. If I've a hard day at work and she puts food on the table for me, I'll appreciate it," he stated.

He added that the problem arises when women feel forced into household duties rather than performing them out of love. He shared a personal anecdote about attempting to bake a cake for his wife, which turned out to be a disaster but remains a cherished memory because of the effort he put into it. "Appreciating each other's efforts cuts across everything in life," he said.

About Mrs.

Mrs. is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, starring Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, and Kanwaljeet Singh. The film follows a newlywed woman who finds herself trapped in the rigid, patriarchal expectations of her new household. As she struggles to balance her duties and personal dreams, the story highlights the deeply ingrained gender norms that continue to define many Indian households.