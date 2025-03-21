What Mohanlal Will Be Doing On L2: Empuraan Release Day? Lalettan Reveals - Watch video

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared an exciting update about his plans for the release day of his highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan. During the film's pre-release event in Mumbai on March 20, the actor expressed his desire to watch the film with the audience in the theater. He announced that he would be attending a special early morning screening of the film at 6 AM on March 27 with his fans.

The anticipation for L2: Empuraan is at an all-time high with pre-sales indicating the buzz around the film. The Lucifer sequel has been breaking records with its advance sales numbers. It has set another record for an Indian film on the online ticket booking website BookMyShow. In the first hour of booking, Empuraan sold a historic 96,140 tickets which is a record for Indian films with the most tickets sold in the least amount of time. The demand was so high that the BookMyShow system temporarily crashed.

Mohanlal Reveals His Plan for L2: Empuraan Release Day (Video source: ANI)

It also surpassed the pre-booking numbers of Pushpa 2 (Allu Arjun) and Leo (Vijay). Moreover, advance ticket sales estimated beyond Rs 10 crore from the overseas market made Empuraan officially the highest pre-sales grosser Malayalam film of all time. It is estimated that the film will earn between Rs 40-50 crore worldwide, and the highly positive public reception could lead to Empuraan becoming the highest-earning Malayalam film.

Only a few years ago, Mohanlal held the record for the biggest opening-day-grossing Malayalam film with somewhere around Rs 20 crore with Marakka. Now, L2E's release on March 27 is set to make history, with screenings planned in multiple languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, continuing the saga with a star-studded cast including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others.