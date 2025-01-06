Vishal Sparks Health Concerns as He Attends Madha Gaja Raja Promotions, Get Well Soon Messages Flood Social

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Vishal's recent public appearance at the pre-release event of his much-awaited film Madha Gaja Raja has deeply concerned fans. The actor, known for his professionalism and unwavering commitment, attended the event in Chennai on Sunday evening despite being visibly unwell. The film, delayed for over a decade, is finally set for release on January 12, 2025, and Vishal's health has taken center stage in the media.

The event, which was held to promote the long-delayed comedy entertainer Madha Gaja Raja, saw Vishal arrive with the support of an assistant. This move immediately raised concerns among the fans present. The actor's shaky hands while holding the microphone and his visibly emotional speech left fans worried. Reports suggest that Vishal was shivering due to a high fever, which further added to the worries about his well-being.

The actor, who is known for his dedication to his work, appeared at the event despite suffering from a fever. Fans quickly took to social media to express their concerns, with many lauding him for his commitment to promoting the film despite his ill health. One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Sad to see him like this Get well Soon What happened to him ? Pray almighty for speedy recovery."

Another fan added, "Devastated to see u like this @VishalKOfficial na - may lord Murugan give u all the strength to get your physical and mental strength back !" Several others echoed similar sentiments, wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

Talking about the long impending film, Madha Gaja Raja was initially slated to be released in 2013 but faced multiple delays due to financial difficulties. Now, more than a decade later, the film is finally making its way to the big screen. Directed by Sundar C, the movie also stars Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and other popular actors. The film is being billed as a major release for the Pongal season, promising fans a festive treat. Apart from this, fans are awaiting the much-anticipated sequel Thupparivaalan 2, which will mark Vishal's directorial debut.