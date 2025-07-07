ETV Bharat / entertainment

'What Do You Suggest, Aunty?': Saira Banu Remembers Dilip Kumar's Wit With Unforgettable Note On His Death Anniversary

Saira Banu's touching note on Dilip Kumar's death anniversary reveals the tender, witty man behind the legend.

Bollywood couple Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar
Bollywood couple Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST

Hyderabad: On the unfortunate occasion of Dilip Kumar's death anniversary, Saira Banu expressed herself and spoke of her fond memories of the 'emperor of acting'. She had many memories to talk of, but one simple, playful moment resonated with her, which is a snapshot of both the kindness, affection, and fun, which made Dilip Saab indelibly special, for Saira and again not simply as an actor but as a friend.

"Behind the icon, though, was a tender, charming, witty man. There was one evening I remember clearly our home filled with the strains of classical music, the darbar in full flow Sahib quietly slipped away, craving a moment of rest. Later, I found a note he’d left behind, 'Feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty?... Yours 100%.' A little line but how it overflows with love and mischief. That was him. Always gently unforgettable," Saira Banu wrote, recalling with affection how Dilip Kumar's love shone through in life's ordinary moments.

Marking his passing on July 7, Saira Banu shared the emotional tribute accompanied by a video montage of Dilip Kumar's timeless photographs. She described him as her "guiding star" and "an entire era," a man who inspired generations of actors and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She also emphasised that Dilip Kumar was friends with greats like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Narasimha Rao 'but never once was he removed from the common man's soul'.

Saira Banu concluded the note writing, "He made the ordinary moments eternal. And through every jest, every note, every glance he left behind something rare: Love that lingers. Dilip Sahib is forever. Beyond time. Beyond life. May Allah continue to keep him wrapped in His noor and mercy. Aameen." Dilip Kumar, known as the 'Tragedy King' of Hindi cinema, passed away on July 7, 2021.

