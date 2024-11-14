What Did Winning the Oscar Do to Eddie Redmayne's Career? Actor Reveals - Watch

New Delhi: Eddie Redmayne's career has been a remarkable journey, marked by a range of roles that highlight his versatility. From portraying the brilliant physicist Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, a performance that won him an Oscar, to his latest turn as a ruthless assassin in The Day of the Jackal, the British actor has shown an incredible ability to transform himself. As he reflects on his career, Redmayne points out how winning the Oscar in 2015 has given him what he describes as a "luxurious notion of choice" when it comes to selecting roles.

Looking back at the start of his career, Redmayne recalls the challenges of being an aspiring actor. Like many others, he spent years auditioning for roles, hoping to land any job in a competitive and tough industry. "The odds are against you because so many people want to work in this world and there are so few parts," he says. But after winning the Oscar, everything changed. "Rather than just auditioning for jobs and then taking them if you got them, it suddenly gave you the incredibly luxurious notion of choice," Redmayne reflects, explaining that the award opened doors and allowed him to be more selective with his film choices.

What Did Winning the Oscar Do to Eddie Redmayne's Career? Actor Reveals (Video: PTI)

Redmayne's early career included significant roles in London’s West End theatre, followed by film appearances in critically acclaimed movies like My Week with Marilyn and Les Miserables. His portrayal of transgender artist Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl earned widespread praise, while his turn as Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films brought him even more recognition.

In 2020, he appeared in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, alongside a star-studded ensemble cast. Through these varied roles, Redmayne has worked with directors of different styles and genres, appreciating the diversity that his career now allows. "From the wizarding world of Fantastic Beasts to working with Aaron Sorkin on Trial of Chicago 7 to now playing an assassin in The Day of the Jackal, I’ve loved the variety that having choice has allowed me," he says.

His latest project is The Day of the Jackal, a 10-episode series based on Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel. The story follows the Jackal, a cold, calculated assassin hired to kill the French president. Redmayne has long been intrigued by the character, particularly the portrayal of the Jackal by Edward Fox in the original 1973 film.

The Day of the Jackal, which also stars Ursula Corbero, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, and Lia Williams, is written by Ronan Bennett and produced by Carnival Films. The series will be available to stream on JioCinema Premium starting November 15. With this new role, Redmayne adds another chapter to his diverse career, one that continues to evolve and surprise audiences.