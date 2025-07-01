ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Did Naseeruddin Shah Write In Now-Deleted Facebook Post Defending Diljit Dosanjh?

Naseeruddin Shah defended Diljit Dosanjh over Sardaar Ji 3 casting backlash, blaming political agendas and stressing the importance of artistic freedom and India-Pakistan people-to-people ties.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 1, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently found himself at the centre of a social media storm after he publicly defended Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh amid growing backlash over the latter's upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The controversy erupted following the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the film, which led to widespread criticism and boycott calls from certain sections of the Indian public.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Shah strongly condemned the attacks on Dosanjh, clarifying that the actor had no control over the film's casting decisions. Shah wrote, "I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of the Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film; the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned.”

Shah went on to criticise those targeting Diljit, stating that their intent was not just to attack the actor but to discourage any form of personal or artistic engagement between Indians and Pakistanis. He noted, "What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there, and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it."

Ending his post on a defiant note, the actor responded to those who often hurl the "Go to Pakistan" insult at voices of dissent: "And my response to those who will say 'Go to Pakistan' is 'GO TO KAILASA'."

Though the post garnered massive attention on social media, Shah has since removed it from Facebook. He hasn't shared a public statement on this topic regarding why the post was deleted.

Overall, despite the outrage in India, Sardaar Ji 3 seems to be doing quite well overseas. Reports suggest it made Rs 11.03 crore in its first two days worldwide. Amidst the controversy Diljit Dosanjh has remained optimistic about the film's reception around the world and even seems to have been sharing audience feedback, which is positive in Pakistan.

