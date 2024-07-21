ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Blessing: Priyanka, Tabu, Taapsee, Others Shower Love as Richa-Ali Share First Glimpse of Daughter

Hyderabad: From Priyanka Chopra, Tabu to Taapsee Pannu, several celebrities expressed their love and well wishes for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who became parents to a baby girl recently. Richa and Ali welcomed their first child into the world on July 16, 2024. On July 20, the couple posted a sweet photo of their newborn daughter on social media and expressed their joy to their fans. Friends and colleagues from the film industry poured love and well wishes upon the first-time parents.

Among those congratulating the new parents were Priyanka Chopra, Manisha Koirala, Taapsee Pannu, Tabu, Ira Khan, Gajraj Rao, and others. There were tonnes of loving words shared In the comments section of Richa and Ali's joint Instagram post, where they revealed the first look of their newborn daughter. "Congratulations," wrote Priyanka Chopra and Manisha Koirala, while Bhumi Pednekar and Tabu used red heart emojis to express their joy.

Gajraj Rao wishes Richa Chadha on welcoming baby girl (Richa Chadha Instagram handle)

The Bollywood couple dropped a photograph of their infant daughter's feet, writing, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings .."

Chadha and Fazal announced their first child's impending arrival in February 2024 sharing poster that read 1 + 1 = 3. They shared the news with the caption, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They have been officially married since 2020, but they celebrated their union in 2022 with events in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.