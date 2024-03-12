What an Honour: Ram Charan Elated as Naatu Naatu Features at Oscars 2024

Hyderabad: The Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to be popular. The track was nominated for an Oscar in 2024 and is still played over the globe. Although the film received no nominations, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus was featured in the Oscars 2024 montage, including scenes from Naatu Naatu starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan.

On March 11, the 96th Academy Awards were held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. In one instance, when Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt took the stage to honour stunt choreographers and directors of high-octane films, the sequences from the Rajamouli film were played on the LED screen behind them, with Ram Charan and Jr NTR involved in an intense fight.

Ryan and Emily appeared on stage to nominate the stuntmen and action crew. While the Oscar-nominated actors praised the stuntmen, the Academy Awards played a video commemorating action sequences in world cinema. Ram Charan and NTR Jr's action sequence from RRR was also shown on the screen.

Ram Charan reacts to Oscars 2024 featuring RRR

In another instance, the Oscar winning song's stills were shown on the big screen when Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande entered to accept the award for Best Original Song. The Oscars 2024 were notable for featuring the RRR song Naatu Naatu on stage, which provided a big pride moment for Tollywood fans. Now, RRR actor Ram Charan has reacted on Instagram, expressing his amazement after witnessing the video online.

Ram Charan posted this video on his Instagram account with the caption, 'Real surprise on the Oscar stage again. What an honour.' Fans have responded positively and emotionally to the video. Last year, Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the entire team.

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR was nominated in Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards. This film starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as historical figures Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also featured in prominent roles. The song was composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose wrote the lyrics, while Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava recorded the song.