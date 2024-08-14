What a Wonderful Journey: Jr NTR Concludes Devara: Part 1 Shoot with Heartfelt Message

Hyderabad: Actor Jr NTR wrapped up filming his highly anticipated flick Devara: Part 1 featuring Janhvi Kapoor. The RRR actor took to X and shared a photo from the sets, revealing that he concluded shooting the film in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, Devara: Part 1 is set to release on September 27, 2024.

Sharing a glimpse from the last day of the shoot, Jr NTR penned a heartfelt note. He wrote: "Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can't wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September."

The hype surrounding Devara: Part 1 has grown significantly, particularly following NTR Jr's recent comments at an event in Hyderabad. The star promised fans that the wait for the film would be worthwhile. "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases," he told reporters.

Saif Ali Khan plays an important role in the film as well. Devara marks Janhvi and Saif's debut in Tollywood. Meanwhile, Jr NTR has collaborated with Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, on a new project. Last week, the #NTRNEEL team unveiled the project with an auspicious muhurat puja attended by the Tollywood superstar, Prashanth Neel, their families, and NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers producers.

NTRNEEL is expected to be a magnificent spectacle, bankrolled by the acclaimed Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Discovering the upcoming project, Jr NTR fans were left spellbound. Reacting to the news, a social media user wrote: "Best news of the day." Another one said: "This will be a blockbuster for sure." The global star also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan in his kitty.