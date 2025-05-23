'We're Going Global': Karnataka Government Justifies Tamannaah Bhatia's Mysore Sandal Deal

Bengaluru/Mysuru: In a notable marketing initiative to extend Mysore Sandal Soap's presence outside of Karnataka, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been appointed brand ambassador by the Karnataka government. The announcement received mixed responses in terms of positive and negative feedback. Industries Minister M.B. Patil confirmed the two-year contract with Tamannaah is valued at Rs 6.2 crore. He defended the decision, stating it was based on strategic considerations rather than regional sentiment.

"We considered other actresses including Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani, and Deepika Padukone. Tamannaah was chosen for her pan-India appeal and strong digital presence. She has over 28 million followers on social media," he said. The decision aims to support Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited's (KSDL) vision of turning Mysore Sandal into a global brand. KSDL receives only 18 percent of its sales from Karnataka, but is increasingly looking to new markets nationwide and internationally. Last year, the company had a turnover of Rs 1,785 crore and expects to reach Rs 5,000 crore annually by 2030 with both domestic and international development.

However, the appointment has drawn criticism from some Kannada activists and pro-Kannada groups. Narayana Gowda of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike called the decision "irresponsible" and questioned why a non-Kannada actress was chosen for a product rooted in the state's identity. In response, Minister Patil emphasised that KSDL is evolving beyond state boundaries. "This is not an emotional decision. It's a business strategy recommended by a panel of marketing experts," he said.

He also noted that the company's entire workforce consists of Kannadigas and 30 percent of its profits go back to the state government. KSDL Chairman Appaji Nadagouda added that the company, now 109 years old, is focused on modernisation, including plans for a new unit in Vijayapura, updated packaging, and global outreach. "This is just one component of a broader transformation plan," he said.

Patil concluded by stressing that Mysore Sandal Soap remains a heritage brand. "It is not only Karnataka's pride - it's a national treasure. Our identity is secure. We're just growing bigger," he quipped.