Were Bollywood Stars Paid To Attend Ambani Wedding? Ananya Panday Says 'Obviously I'll Dance...'

Hyderabad: Actor Ananya Panday opened up about her experience of attending the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July this year. Known for her bubbly personality, the 25-year-old actor was seen enjoying the celebrations, and during a recent conversation with a newswire, she dismissed rumours suggesting that Bollywood celebrities were paid to attend the wedding.

Clarifying her presence at the grand event, Ananya stated, "They are my friends. I don't understand why people think like this. Obviously, I'll dance wholeheartedly at my friends' wedding. I love celebrating love."

Ananya also spoke about the special connection she witnessed between the couple, describing their relationship as 'pure love'. "One big takeaway from the wedding was that so much was happening, but whenever Anant and Radhika would look at each other, it was just pure love. It felt like violins were playing behind them. That's something I want in life, that no matter how much chaos is around, you and the person share that connection," she mentioned.

In addition to her views on the wedding, Ananya praised the Ambani family's efforts to make every guest feel valued and welcomed. On her artistic journey, the actor noted her desire to avoid being typecast, expressing gratitude for the opportunities she has had to work with directors who push her to evolve. She particularly enjoys simple stories that explore fundamental human experiences, saying, "I thrive the most in narratives where basic needs and problems are addressed."

Speaking of her professional endeavours, Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her debut web series Call Me Bae, produced by Karan Johar. Helmed by Colin D'Cunha, the series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and others. Ananya will next be seen in the upcoming thriller film CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat.