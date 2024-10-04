'We're All Coming, I can't stop Dad': When Aishwarya Rai Recalled Abhishek Bachchan's Surprise Proposal And Immediate Roka

Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, two of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema, tied the knot in a highly publicised wedding on April 20, 2007. Their union was one of the most awaited events in Bollywood history, but not many know about the spontaneity and chaos that marked their pre-engagement 'roka' ceremony. Aishwarya, in her own candid recollections, has shared how the roka unfolded, filled with surprise, emotion, and a flurry of family activity.

The 'roka' ceremony, a pre-wedding custom in North India, symbolises the formal agreement between two families, marking the beginning of wedding preparations. However, for Aishwarya, the roka was a ritual she was entirely unfamiliar with. The sudden ceremony, right after Abhishek's proposal, left her and her family in a whirlwind of emotions.

During an episode of a chat show, Aishwarya shared details of the roka, describing how it all began after Abhishek's romantic proposal. As she recalls, the decision for the roka was made without much planning, catching her completely off guard. "I didn't even know there's something called a 'roka' ceremony," she said. "We are South Indians, so I don't know what a roka is, and suddenly there's this call from their house to ours: 'We are coming'."

Aishwarya described the rush of events, explaining how Abhishek called her with urgency. "Abhishek was like, 'We are all coming, and I can't stop Dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place.' And I'm like, Oh my God!," she recalled, laughing about the unexpectedness of it all.

What made the roka even more surprising was the absence of Aishwarya's father, Krishnaraj Rai, who was out of town at the time. Traditionally, both parents are present at such a significant ceremony, and Aishwarya's father had to participate via phone. "So, this roka is happening with a call to my father, who is out of town," she said, highlighting the nature of the event. Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, was equally caught off guard by the sudden turn of events.

Aishwarya and her mother were completely confused when the Bachchans arrived at their home. Describing the moment, she said, "Mum is here, we are here. They've all arrived home, they are emotional and all." Both women, unfamiliar with North Indian wedding customs, were unsure of what was actually taking place. In a moment of shared confusion, Aishwarya turned to her mother and asked, "Mom, okay… is this… is this an engagement? Like, what just happened?"

Despite the confusion, the roka ceremony went ahead as planned, and it marked the formal beginning of Aishwarya's journey into the Bachchan family. The love and bond between the two families, already strong, deepened with this spontaneous and emotional event. The unexpected nature of the roka only added to the charm of the couple's love story, highlighting how, in moments of true connection, rituals can transcend meticulous planning.

After the roka, Aishwarya quickly embraced her role as the future daughter-in-law of one of Bollywood's most iconic families. The Bachchans, including her in-laws Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, welcomed her with open arms. Over the years, Aishwarya has expressed her gratitude for the love and support she has received from her in-laws, and her bond with the Bachchan family has grown stronger with time.

In 2011, Aishwarya and Abhishek's family expanded with the birth of their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Today, the Bachchans remain one of Bollywood's most beloved families, and Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to be admired for their strong relationship and deep familial ties. Their love story, marked by spontaneity, tradition, and emotion, remains one of the most captivating in Indian entertainment.