'Welcoming Our Little Baby Boy': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces Happy News With First Photos Of Newborn Son

Hyderabad: Famous YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife Juli Lbr have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into their family. On Saturday, Rathee took to his social media handle to announce the happy news by sharing two adorable photos.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the YouTuber wrote in the caption, "Welcoming our little baby boy to the world (followed by a heart emoji)," along with the hashtags #baby and his own name. The first photo features Dhruv cradling his newborn son, beaming at the camera with pride and joy. The second image is a close-up of the little one, peacefully asleep, capturing the hearts of many.

The post quickly garnered a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Among the well-wishers was actor Dia Mirza, who sent love to the newborn, writing, "Love and blessings to the little one." Fukrey actor Richa Chadha also shared her happiness, commenting, "Congratulations and all the love in the world to you guys. A fan wrote, "Congratulations. welcome to the world Junior Rathi baby."

Earlier in July, Dhruv shared the exciting news that they were expecting their baby in September, posting a series of pictures featuring his wife, displaying her baby bump. Now, with the arrival of their son, the couple has begun a new and joyous chapter in their lives.