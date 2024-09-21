ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Welcoming Our Little Baby Boy': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces Happy News With First Photos Of Newborn Son

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 6 minutes ago

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife Juli Lbr have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Rathee shared the news on Instagram with two photos of their newborn.

'Welcoming Our Little Baby Boy': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces Happy News With First Photos Of Newborn Son
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces Happy News With First Photos Of Newborn Son (Photo: Instagram/Dhruv Rathee)

Hyderabad: Famous YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife Juli Lbr have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into their family. On Saturday, Rathee took to his social media handle to announce the happy news by sharing two adorable photos.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the YouTuber wrote in the caption, "Welcoming our little baby boy to the world (followed by a heart emoji)," along with the hashtags #baby and his own name. The first photo features Dhruv cradling his newborn son, beaming at the camera with pride and joy. The second image is a close-up of the little one, peacefully asleep, capturing the hearts of many.

The post quickly garnered a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Among the well-wishers was actor Dia Mirza, who sent love to the newborn, writing, "Love and blessings to the little one." Fukrey actor Richa Chadha also shared her happiness, commenting, "Congratulations and all the love in the world to you guys. A fan wrote, "Congratulations. welcome to the world Junior Rathi baby."

Earlier in July, Dhruv shared the exciting news that they were expecting their baby in September, posting a series of pictures featuring his wife, displaying her baby bump. Now, with the arrival of their son, the couple has begun a new and joyous chapter in their lives.

READ MORE

  1. Baby Rathee on Board! Dhruv Rathee and Wife Juli Lbr Announce Pregnancy with Adorable Baby Bump Pictures
  2. Parody Account Posts Fake Message, Maharashtra Police Book Dhruv Rathee
  3. YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrives At ED Office In Lucknow For Questioning In Snake Venom Case

Hyderabad: Famous YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife Juli Lbr have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into their family. On Saturday, Rathee took to his social media handle to announce the happy news by sharing two adorable photos.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the YouTuber wrote in the caption, "Welcoming our little baby boy to the world (followed by a heart emoji)," along with the hashtags #baby and his own name. The first photo features Dhruv cradling his newborn son, beaming at the camera with pride and joy. The second image is a close-up of the little one, peacefully asleep, capturing the hearts of many.

The post quickly garnered a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Among the well-wishers was actor Dia Mirza, who sent love to the newborn, writing, "Love and blessings to the little one." Fukrey actor Richa Chadha also shared her happiness, commenting, "Congratulations and all the love in the world to you guys. A fan wrote, "Congratulations. welcome to the world Junior Rathi baby."

Earlier in July, Dhruv shared the exciting news that they were expecting their baby in September, posting a series of pictures featuring his wife, displaying her baby bump. Now, with the arrival of their son, the couple has begun a new and joyous chapter in their lives.

READ MORE

  1. Baby Rathee on Board! Dhruv Rathee and Wife Juli Lbr Announce Pregnancy with Adorable Baby Bump Pictures
  2. Parody Account Posts Fake Message, Maharashtra Police Book Dhruv Rathee
  3. YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrives At ED Office In Lucknow For Questioning In Snake Venom Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DHRUV RATHEEDHRUV RATHEE WIFE PREGNANCY NEWSDHRUV RATHEE AND HIS WIFE JULI LBRDHRUV RATHEE CHILDRENDHRUV RATHEE WELCOMES BABY BOY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.