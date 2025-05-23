Weekend OTT Guide: Sirens, Fear Street: Prom Queen, Hunt, Abhilasham, Happy Monday, And More To Binge

Hyderabad: If you are planning to stay indoors this weekend, there's plenty to binge. From chilling slashers to romantic comedies and intense thrillers, OTT platforms have something for everyone this week.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (English)

The Fear Street series is back with Prom Queen, set in 1988 at Shadyside High. The story follows Lori Granger, a quiet student who unexpectedly becomes a prom queen contender. But the competition turns deadly when her rivals begin to disappear. The nostalgic horror flick drops on Netflix on May 23.

Hunt (Malayalam)

After a successful theatrical run in 2024, Hunt is finally streaming. The film stars Bhavana as Dr. Keerthy, a forensic expert investigating a strange murder at a medical college. As she digs deeper into Sara's death, Keerthy discovers dark secrets lurking beneath the surface. The thriller will be available on ManoramaMAX from May 23.

Abhilasham (Malayalam)

Are you in the mood for a lighter fare? Abhilasham, a feel-good romantic comedy, lands on Prime Video this weekend. Abhilash reunites with his childhood friend Sherin and the two of them begin to feel familiar feelings from their childhood, but their history may trump their present. Starring Saiju Kurup and Tanvi Ram, the film will explore themes of love, timing, and second chances.

FireFly (Kannada)

A notable release on Prime Video is FireFly, a Kannada drama that moved audiences to their core when it first hit theatres and contained strong emotional elements, with very powerful performances. It dealt with human relationships, deep pain, and intense hope. It has only recently released on OTT, where it has a chance of reaching more hearts across languages.

Sirens (English)

For fans of dark comedy, Sirens offers a compelling watch. Meghann Fahy and Julianne Moore lead this psychological drama, where family ties and personal power struggles collide. As Devon tries to protect her sister from an enigmatic boss, she gets pulled into a mind game of charm and control. Stream it on Netflix from May 22.

Happy Monday (Thai)

Rounding off the list is Happy Monday, a Thai film on Netflix. The story follows a college student stuck in a time loop. He relives the same Monday, trying to win his crush's heart. Sweet, quirky, and full of heart, it's the perfect light watch to end your weekend. So grab your popcorn, whether you're into horror, romance, comedy, or drama, this weekend's OTT lineup has you covered.