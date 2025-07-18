Weekend OTT Guide: Kuberaa, Special Ops 2, Untamed & More New Releases

Hyderabad: As the weekend approaches, audiences are getting ready to update their viewing lineups with fresh picks. And right on cue, OTT platforms have lined up a compelling mix of content across genres - thrillers, comedies, horrors, dramas, and action-packed sagas. From the much-awaited return of Special Ops to new offerings like Kuberaa, Untamed, and The Bhootnii, this week promises to be a binge-worthy delight for streaming enthusiasts.

Here's a list of the top OTT releases you shouldn't miss this weekend:

1. Kuberaa

OTT Release Date: July 18, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna

Kuberaa is a gritty drama that delves into themes of greed, societal pressure, redemption, and transformation. The film follows the journey of a beggar whose life takes a shocking turn, leading him into a morally complex world filled with deception and inner conflict. As he attempts to find redemption, what unfolds is a story layered with twists, making it a gripping watch. With actors like Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna, Kuberaa is expected to make a big splash on Prime Video.

2. Special Ops Season 2

OTT Release Date: July 18, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tucker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prakash Raj

RAW officer Himmat Singh is back! The acclaimed espionage thriller Special Ops returns with Season 2, and this time, the threat is more dangerous and digital. When India's UPI infrastructure comes under cyberattack, Himmat and his trusted team of undercover agents spring into action. With high stakes, pulse-pounding action, and a web of cyber conspiracies, the second season promises to be even more explosive. Kay Kay Menon's commanding screen presence once again anchors this high-octane series.

3. Untamed

OTT Release Date: July 18, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neil, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago

Set against the vast and mysterious backdrop of Yosemite National Park, Untamed is a gripping murder mystery. The Netflix series follows a National Park Service agent as he investigates what appears to be a routine accident, until clues start pointing toward a cold-blooded murder. With the help of a newly posted ranger, he uncovers unsettling truths lurking beneath the park's serene surface. With its atmospheric setting and tense storytelling, Untamed is set to keep viewers glued to their screens.

4. Bhairavam

OTT Release Date: July 18, 2025

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar

Bhairavam is a Telugu-language action drama rooted in friendship, politics, and land disputes. The story revolves around three childhood friends who find their bond tested when a corrupt minister tries to seize a temple land that they have protected for years. As political conspiracies unfold and betrayal looms, their unity is the only thing standing against the tide. With powerful performances and thrilling action sequences, Bhairavam adds depth to this weekend's OTT lineup.

5. The Bhootnii

OTT Release Date: July 18, 2025

OTT Platform: Z5

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouny Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, Navneet Malik

In the mood for something spooky yet hilarious? The Bhootnii might be the perfect pick. A horror-comedy directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film revolves around a "Virgin Tree" that grants love to those who pray beneath it. But when a college student's wish invites a ghost instead of romance, chaos breaks loose. The gang turns to a quirky baba (played by Sanjay Dutt) to help exorcise the spirit in this laugh-out-loud roller coaster packed with supernatural twists.

6. DNA

OTT Release Date: July 19, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Atharvaa, Nimisha Sajayan, Ramesh Thilak, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

DNA is a Tamil thriller film that follows the lives of Anand and Divya. Anand, heartbroken over the death of his girlfriend, becomes a drunkard, whereas Divya, a sufferer of Borderline Personality Disorder, tries to find a person who will be able to accept her.

When Anand finishes rehab, their families get them married. In spite of all odds, they have a loving, positive life together, and soon, Divya is pregnant. Everything alters after giving birth. Divya is certain the baby is not hers. Everyone faults her state - everyone except Anand, whose choice to believe her leads him on a perilous route to find the facts.