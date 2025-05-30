Weekend OTT Guide: HIT 3, Retro, Criminal Justice Season 4 & More Must-Watch Releases

Hyderabad: The weekend is finally here, and with it comes a fresh slate of entertainment on your favourite OTT platforms. Whether you prefer superhero adventures, emotional dramas, legal thrillers, or intriguing mysteries, there is a wide variety of entertainment available to suit different interests. From Netflix to JioHotstar, here's your comprehensive guide to the latest movies and web series now streaming online.

1. Captain America: Brave New World

OTT Release Date: Now Streaming

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Captain America: Brave New World is available on OTT, and it may just be everything Marvel fans want. Directed by Julius Onah, the film introduces Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, officially embraced as Captain America. After a tense meeting with newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) leaves Wilson reeling, he is thrown into an international conspiracy of dangerous proportions. As he races across continents to figure out who is ultimately behind this chaos, we witness an action thriller jam-packed with political undercurrents of intrigue.

2. And Just Like That... Season 3

OTT Release Date: Now Streaming

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The beloved trio is back! Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Sara Ramirez return for Season 3 of And Just Like That..., a sequel to the HBO television series Sex and the City. The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate love, loss, and friendship in their 50s. Developed by Michael Patrick King, the show retains its witty charm while offering mature and contemporary storytelling.

3. HIT: The Third Case

OTT Release Date: Now Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case adds another gripping chapter to the popular crime thriller franchise. Starring Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, the Homicide Intervention Team officer, Arjun has been assigned to a new case involving a series of grisly murders. Arjun takes an unconventional approach to the case and soon discovers shocking truths. The film closely examines the moral and psychological ambiguities of murder and morality, blurring the lines between good and bad. Watch HIT: The Third Case, a not-to-miss thriller.

4. Retro

OTT Release Date: May 31

OTT Platform: Netflix

Retro takes viewers on a nostalgic journey to a bygone era. Suriya stars as Paarimel, the adopted son of a gangster played by Joju George. Paarimel tries to untangle the piece of his life filled with violence, so he can redeem himself and start a new chapter with his partner, Rukmini (Pooja Hegde). The film also features Jayaram, Prashanth and Amrin Abubakker.

5. Criminal Justice: Season 4

OTT Release Date: Now Streaming

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The legal drama returns with a new season. In Criminal Justice: Season 4, Pankaj Tripathi is back as Madhav Mishra, a lawyer renowned for tackling the most difficult cases. This time, he faces his toughest challenge yet, in a setting where truth remains hard to grasp and ethical conflicts are prevalent. The series also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Asha Negi as it further delves into intricate legal and emotional issues.