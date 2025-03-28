Weekend OTT Guide: Deva, Viduthalai Part 2, The Divorce Insurance, And Other Exciting Releases

Hyderabad: As the weekend approaches, streaming platforms are ensuring you stay entertained with a fresh lineup of movies and series across multiple genres. If you're craving an action-packed thriller, an intense political drama, a hilarious comedy, or a thought-provoking documentary, then there's plenty to enjoy right from the comfort of home.

From Shahid Kapoor's intense portrayal of a rebellious cop to a South Korean rom-com exploring the complexities of modern relationships, here's a detailed look at the most exciting OTT releases this week.

1. Deva

OTT Release Date: March 28

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, Manish Wadhwa, Upendra Limaye, Gaurav More, Girish Kulkarni, Abhilash Chaudhary

If you missed Shahid Kapoor's Deva on the big screen, here's your chance to catch this adrenaline-pumping action thriller on Netflix. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film revolves around Deva (played by Shahid Kapoor), a rebellious and sharp-witted police officer who is assigned to investigate a high-profile case.

As Deva delves deeper into the mystery, he unearths a tangled web of deceit and betrayal that threatens to consume him. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist who becomes entangled in the investigation.

2. Viduthalai Part 2

OTT Release Date: March 28

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Genre: Political Crime Thriller

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Anurag Kashyap, Manju Warrier, and more

The sequel to Viduthalai arrives on ZEE5, continuing the compelling story of Perumal Vaathiyaar (Vijay Sethupathi), a humble schoolteacher whose life takes a dramatic turn toward revolution. Inspired by B Jeyamohan's Thunaivan, the film explores themes of political resistance and social injustice.

As systemic oppression increases, Perumal finds himself drawn deeper into the Makkal Padai movement, challenging authority and risking everything for justice. With intense performances and a powerful script, Viduthalai Part 2 promises an unflinching portrayal of political turmoil and the fight for freedom.

3. Mazaka

OTT Release Date: March 28

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Anshu Ambani, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Hyper Aadi, and more

For those looking to enjoy some light entertainment, Mazaka comes as an enjoyable blend of humour and heart. The story focuses on Venkata Ramana (Sundeep Kishan), a single father living with his son Krishna. As Ramana dreams of his son getting married, things take a personal twist when he and his son both find love.

Ramana falls in love with Yashoda, and Krishna falls in love with Meera, who he soon discovers is Yashoda's niece. Things spiraled with hilarious charm after that. With a great plot and even better comedic cast, Mazaka will surely be a good watch for the family.

4. Number One on the Call Sheet

OTT Release Date: March 28

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Angela Bassett, Meagan Good, Halle Berry, Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, and more

Number One on the Call Sheet is an engaging documentary series that focuses on the experiences of Black actors and actresses who have led the charge in Hollywood. "Number One on the Call Sheet" means the leading actor on a film's daily call sheet, a position of status and authority.

With industry greats such as Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Halle Berry, the documentary exposes the ups and downs of Black artists. Resilience, ambition, and the process of reimagining success in Hollywood are defined by these personal stories and honest perspectives.

5. The Divorce Insurance

OTT Release Date: March 31

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Da-hee, EXY, Kim Won-hae

K-drama fans are in for a treat with The Divorce Insurance, a unique romantic comedy that takes a fresh look at modern relationships. The series follows Noh Ki-jun, played by Lee Dong-wook, an actuary who has taken inspiration from his three divorces to create an innovative divorce insurance policy.

Instead of representing divorce as something negative or tragic, divorce is treated more as part of the unpredictability of life. Ultimately, The Divorce Insurance presents an earnest and thoughtful new angle on love, relationships, and self-growth using humour and warmth.