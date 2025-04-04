Weekend Binge-Watch Guide: 6 Exciting Titles Dropping This Friday On OTT

Hyderabad: This weekend, many new titles are arriving on various OTT platforms, such as Netflix, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar. New releases offering different genre content like thrillers, rom-coms, and serious drama are all available for some binge-watching. Whether you are looking for a new series to dive into or a blockbuster film to enjoy, here are the top seven OTT releases for April 4, 2025.

1. Chamak - The Conclusion (SonyLIV)

The final season of the fan-favourite Chamak will follow rapper Kaala as he returns to Punjab to solve the mystery of his father's death. The series takes a dark look into the life of the Punjabi music industry, starring Paramvir Singh Cheema, Gippy Grewal, Manoj Pahwa, and Mohit Malik.

2. Karma (Netflix)

The Korean drama Karma is based on the Kakao Webtoon of the same name and unfolds around the lives of six people whose lives become intertwined due to a terrible accident. The show stars Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, and Lee Kwang-soo and focuses on themes of crime, fate, and redemption.

3. Touch Me Not (JioHotstar)

This supernatural thriller Touch Me Not is about a man with special abilities who gets a team of experts together to solve high profile crimes. From there, the story takes a dangerous turn when the team realises that a mysterious murderer is tracking their life every step of the way.

4. Adrishyam Season 2 (SonyLIV)

Adrishyam is returning with season 2 with Jack in the title role. The show follows the story of two undercover intelligence officers attempting to neutralise an imminent terrorist attack without revealing their identity.

5. Test (Netflix)

Test features R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine. The film is a sports drama that links a scientist, a teacher, and a national-level cricketer. The film has drama and emotion in abundance.

6. Loveyapa (JioHotstar)

Loveyapa is a romantic comedy movie starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan that talks about relationships in a digital world. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Love Today. The film discusses modern relationships in a humorous way with drama and tension while addressing themes that you can connect with.