ETV Bharat / entertainment

Wednesday Season 2 Trailer: Jenna Ortega Must Save Enid Or Die Trying; Black Tears Mystery & Cast Additions Revealed

Hyderabad: Netflix has finally unveiled the official trailer for Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 - and things at Nevermore Academy are gloomier, stranger, and more dangerous than ever before. With fresh threats, twisted family ties, and an evolving web of secrets, Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday Addams returns with even more emotional weight and chilling intrigue.

Enid In Grave Danger

The trailer reveals a shocking twist - Wednesday Addams sees a vision in which her best friend and roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), dies. Even worse, she believes she's to blame.

Wednesday Season 2 (Photo: Netflix)

"Enid dies, and it's all my fault," Wednesday says in the trailer, which reveals a suspense-filled season where friendship, fate, and guilt collide. The vision comes during one of Wednesday's increasingly erratic psychic episodes. Saving Enid becomes her top priority, but she'll have to move fast before it's too late.

What's The Mystery Behind Wednesday's Black Tears?

One of the most visually eerie elements teased in the trailer is the return of Wednesday's black tears, which appear whenever she taps into her psychic powers. Fans caught a glimpse of them during Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event in May, where a sneak peek from the Season 2 premiere revealed that Wednesday has spent her summer honing her Raven powers using Goody Addams' Book of Spells. But her abilities are now unstable, and every use seems to result in the disturbing black tears.

Wednesday Season 2 (Photo: Netflix)

"I know what those tears mean," Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) warns her daughter in the trailer. Co-creator Alfred Gough adds, "Wednesday's biggest Achilles heel is certainty. She's always very certain that she knows what's right. And a lot of the time, that is not the case." Wednesday's greatest strength, her self-belief, may become her undoing as her powers glitch, leaving her visions unreliable and emotionally devastating.

Nevermore Nightmare: Wednesday Is... Popular?

Wednesday's reputation after saving Nevermore from Hyde has made her unexpectedly popular. "The atmosphere at Nevermore at the beginning of the school year is a living hell. It's this terrible situation for Wednesday, and she's very upset," Ortega tells Tudum.

Wednesday Season 2 (Photo: Netflix)

One of her new fans is Agnes DeMille, played by Evie Templeton, a red-braided admirer who mimics Wednesday's style, and possibly her obsession with darkness.

Mother-Daughter Drama Intensifies

Season 2 digs deeper into the Addams family dynamics, especially Wednesday's complex relationship with her mother, Morticia. "Wednesday definitely has to navigate a lot of relationships in Season 2, primarily with her mother and with Enid," says co-creator Miles Millar. "She discovers that those relationships are treacherous, and it's not easygoing."

Catherine Zeta-Jones notes, "One would think that after Season 1, this mother-daughter relationship, this navigating the shoals of mother-daughter relationships, would've gotten better. But one finds that it's a little bit more strained. So that's always wonderful to play."

Meet Nevermore's New Principal

Following the death of Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), Wednesday introduces a new school leader: Principal Barry Dort, played by Steve Buscemi. And he's bringing a bold and controversial new vision to Nevermore.

"The thing that Principal Dort brings to the school is the idea of outcast pride," says Gough. "Weems was all about the normies and outcasts trying to work together. Dort has used all of that against her. He besmirches her legacy and says outcasts have to have pride." Expect the school's atmosphere to be more polarised and tense than ever before.

Wednesday Season 2 (Photo: Netflix)

The Addams Family Expands: Grandmama Joins The Chaos

The Addams family plays a bigger role this season. With Pugsley Addams (Isaac Ordonez) joining Nevermore, Morticia and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) are now frequently on campus, to Wednesday's horror.

Also making her debut is Grandmama Hester Frump, played by Joanna Lumley, Morticia's powerful and opinionated mother. She's described as an unexpected ally to Wednesday, adding new tension (and chaos) to the Addams family dynamic.