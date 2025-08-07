Weapons X Review: Zach Cregger Stuns Critics And Audiences With 'Horror Of The Year'; 94 Percent Rating On Tomatometer

Hyderabad: The horror genre has found its new torchbearer in Zach Cregger, whose latest film, Weapons, is already being hailed as one of the best horror films of the decade. Written, produced, and directed by Cregger, best known for his 2022 breakout Barbarian, the film has been praised by both critics and general public ahead of its nationwide release on August 8, 2025, through Warner Bros. Pictures.

Weapons stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Benedict Wong, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Amy Madigan, and rising star Cary Christopher, and follows the chilling case of seventeen children from the same classroom who mysteriously disappear in the middle of the night, except one. That lone child, Justine Gandy, becomes the emotional anchor of a story that dives into collective trauma, supernatural unease, coupled with psychological disbelief.

The premise is simple yet terrifying: in the dead of night, children across a small town wake up and vanish into darkness without explanation. What follows is a tense unravelling of community, truth, and possibly something far more sinister.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 94 percent approval rating based on 90 critic reviews, with the consensus stating: "Zach Cregger spins an expertly crafted yarn of terrifying mystery and thrilling intrigue in Weapons, a sophomore triumph that solidifies his status as a master of horror."

Meanwhile, early viewers and critics alike are flooding X (formerly Twitter) with praise for Weapons, many calling it an instant genre classic. One user gushed: "🤯🤯🤯 BRUH #Weapons IS BATSHIT crazy. GOOD LUCK to the rest of mainstream Hollywood in 2025. Sinners has its first real competition for film of the year."

Another declared it the horror film of the year: "#Weapons was indeed horror of the year! 🤌🏼" A glowing review hailed Cregger's filmmaking patience and fresh storytelling: "I left the hall with a feeling of satisfaction mixed with amazement... There is still a patient person like Zach Cregger who makes horror as good as this!"

Many noted the film's unexpected layers, effective humour, and standout cast performances: "An absolutely crazy ride that will leave you guessing (and satisfied) until the credits roll... beautifully shot by #Barbarian director Zach Cregger who hits an absolute HOME RUN."

Cast shout-outs were just as enthusiastic: "Julia Garner continues her white hot summer, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, and Brian Tyree Henry all shine... Even Austin Abrams and Alden Ehrenreich have great moments." The child actors were also widely praised: "Some of the best and most provocative child actors I've ever seen within a horror film and surprisingly very funny at times."

However, not every viewer was equally thrilled. A minority expressed disappointment in the film's genre-blending second half: "Quite disappointed with #Vanishing #Weapons. The storyline was super interesting... but unfortunately it goes off into a witchy frenzy, becoming a bit of an action movie, a bit of a comedy."

Still, that hasn't slowed down the buzz. Many are calling it an essential summer horror flick: "Perfect film to close out the summer. Y'all will enjoy this one! 9.3/10 #WeaponsFilm @warnerbros" With a modest budget of $38 million and growing hype, Weapons is expected to perform strongly at the box office. With comparisons to genre staples like Drag Me to Hell and Shocker, Cregger's film cements itself as a standout in an already competitive horror landscape.