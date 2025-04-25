Weak Hero Class 2 X Review: Park Ji-hoon Starrer Receives Positive Reactions, Netizens Hail Its 'Bittersweet' Ending

Hyderabad: After a two-year wait, the second season of Weak Hero Class has finally landed on Netflix, and fans couldn't be more thrilled. Premiering on April 25, Weak Hero Class 2 picks up where the first season left off, continuing the intense and emotionally charged story of Yeon Si-eun, portrayed by Park Ji-hoon.

The series, which gained a strong following with its first instalment, has returned with even more drama, powerful performances, and heart-wrenching storytelling. Within hours of the release, netizens flooded social media with positive reactions.

One fan shared on X (formerly Twitter), "Him creating his own entry bgm he's so unserious and unhinged ??? exactly why he's my favourite character fr."

Another user tweeted, "#WeakHeroClass2... I'm going to watch season 2, I think I'm going to cry really hard."

Highlighting the standout performances, one viewer wrote, "#WeakHeroClass2 is packed with talent, but one standout for me was #LeeJunyoung. Might be controversial, but after some thought, I genuinely think he’s the best actor of his age group. He knows how to switch it up and own every scene. #WeakHeroClass2Ep8 #WeakHero #WeakHero2."

The binge-worthy nature of the show hasn't gone unnoticed either. "WAITED FOR 2 YEARS AND COMPLETED IN 4HRS #WeakHeroClass2," one user tweeted.

Others have weighed in on how the adaptation stacks up against the original webtoon. "Just finished the fight from episode 4 and I honestly expected more of the beat down to WOLF. That fight was 1 of my favorite on the manwha but oh well, it was still good. #WeakHeroClass2," a fan wrote.

Another summed up the emotional impact of the series and penned "#WeakHeroClass2 packs the same emotional punch as S1. The violence is hard to stomach, but the bond between the core characters gives you hope. The ending leaves a bittersweet ache."

Based on the popular Naver webtoon Weak Hero, written by Seopass and illustrated by Kim Jin-seok (Razen), the series explores the brutal reality of school bullying and the psychological scars it leaves behind. First released in 2018, the webtoon built a loyal readership, which has now seamlessly translated into a global fanbase for the live-action adaptation.

The story centres around Yeon Shi-eun, a model student who, despite his frail appearance, uses intelligence, psychological tactics, and everyday tools to fight back against the violence in and out of school. Returning to reprise his role, Park Ji-hoon is joined by an impressive cast including Ryeoun, Choi Min-young, Bae Na-ra, Yoo Su-bin, Lee Jae-min, and Lee Jun-young.