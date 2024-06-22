ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Tend to Passionately Hate Powerful Woman': Kangana Ranaut on Annu Kapoor's Comment about Slap Row

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut responds to Annu Kapoor's recent comments about her encounter with a CISF constable at Chandigarh airport. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday night, Kangana shared a clip of Annu Kapoor from a press conference discussing the incident.

Annu Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut (ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut responded to Annu Kapoor's remarks on her slap incident, questioning societal attitudes towards successful women. Kapoor's comments, questioning her status and beauty, prompted Kangana to highlight biases against powerful women, following Kulwinder Kaur, a CISF constable slapped her at Chandigarh Airport earlier this month.

In the clip, Annu Kapoor is heard saying, "Who is this Kangana ji? Is she a big heroine? Is she beautiful?" Annu Kapoor, busy promoting his film Hamare Baarah, continued, "Oh, she has become powerful now." He further remarked, "I was already jealous that she was pretty because I am not. She is powerful too. You are telling me that some officer slapped her? Then she should definitely take legal action."

Kangana Ranaut on Annu Kapoor's Comment about Slap Row (Screen grab/Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Reacting to this, Kangana questioned, "Do you agree with Annu Kapoor ji that we tend to hate a successful woman, hate her more if she is beautiful and hate her even more passionately if she is powerful? Is it true?"

Earlier this month, after winning the Lok Sabha election from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana alleged that a CISF constable slapped her at Chandigarh International Airport, reportedly due to her remarks on Khalistan. An FIR was filed against the constable, Kulwinder Kaur.

