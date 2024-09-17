ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Never Planned Two Parts': Jr NTR On Expanding The Story Of Devara - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jr NTR talked about his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, revealing why the film has to be made into two parts. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie also features pivotal roles played by Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, with a deeply intertwined love story. The film, which sees Jr NTR in dual roles, is set to be released on September 27.

'We Never Planned Two Parts': Jr NTR On Expanding The Story Of Devara - Watch
Telugu superstar Jr NTR (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR opened up about the highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1 during a conversation with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a promotional video. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film was initially made as a standalone project, but as production progressed, the team realised the story's scope demanded more than one part.

"We never wanted to actually make this film into two parts," Jr NTR said. But, he shared that as they delved deeper into the characters during shooting, it became clear that one film wasn't enough to fully explore the story. He emphasised that the film is not only driven by his titular role as Devara but also by the characters played by Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who play pivotal roles in shaping the narrative.

"Talk about Bhaira (played by Saif)… I really don't think one part is enough for me to convey to the audience what Bhaira actually is," he said. He also revealed that Janhvi Kapoor's character, Thangam, is central to the film's storyline, adding, "What you're gonna see is a beautiful love story, which is there in the film. It's just not a love story because you need to have a romantic track in a movie, it's not that. Janhvi's character is completely interwoven with Devara as a movie." The actor also mentioned that Devara: Part 2 will be equally thrilling for audiences.

Devara: Part 1 marks a crucial comeback for director Koratala Siva, following the underwhelming performance of his last film, Acharya. Devara also features an ensemble cast including Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. Slated for release on September 27, the film promises an exciting blend of action and drama, with Jr NTR playing dual roles as father and son.

READ MORE

  1. From Underwater Stunts to D-Box Thrills: Jr. NTR Opens up about Devara with Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Watch
  2. Jr NTR Epically Roasts Sandeep Reddy Vanga During Devara Promotions - Watch
  3. Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 To Be Screened At Beyond Fest 2024 Before Global Release

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR opened up about the highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1 during a conversation with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a promotional video. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film was initially made as a standalone project, but as production progressed, the team realised the story's scope demanded more than one part.

"We never wanted to actually make this film into two parts," Jr NTR said. But, he shared that as they delved deeper into the characters during shooting, it became clear that one film wasn't enough to fully explore the story. He emphasised that the film is not only driven by his titular role as Devara but also by the characters played by Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who play pivotal roles in shaping the narrative.

"Talk about Bhaira (played by Saif)… I really don't think one part is enough for me to convey to the audience what Bhaira actually is," he said. He also revealed that Janhvi Kapoor's character, Thangam, is central to the film's storyline, adding, "What you're gonna see is a beautiful love story, which is there in the film. It's just not a love story because you need to have a romantic track in a movie, it's not that. Janhvi's character is completely interwoven with Devara as a movie." The actor also mentioned that Devara: Part 2 will be equally thrilling for audiences.

Devara: Part 1 marks a crucial comeback for director Koratala Siva, following the underwhelming performance of his last film, Acharya. Devara also features an ensemble cast including Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. Slated for release on September 27, the film promises an exciting blend of action and drama, with Jr NTR playing dual roles as father and son.

READ MORE

  1. From Underwater Stunts to D-Box Thrills: Jr. NTR Opens up about Devara with Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Watch
  2. Jr NTR Epically Roasts Sandeep Reddy Vanga During Devara Promotions - Watch
  3. Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 To Be Screened At Beyond Fest 2024 Before Global Release

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEVARA PART 1JR NTRSAIF ALI KHANJANHVI KAPOORJR NTR ON EXPANDING STORY OF DEVARA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.