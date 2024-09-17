'We Never Planned Two Parts': Jr NTR On Expanding The Story Of Devara - Watch

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR opened up about the highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1 during a conversation with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a promotional video. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film was initially made as a standalone project, but as production progressed, the team realised the story's scope demanded more than one part.

"We never wanted to actually make this film into two parts," Jr NTR said. But, he shared that as they delved deeper into the characters during shooting, it became clear that one film wasn't enough to fully explore the story. He emphasised that the film is not only driven by his titular role as Devara but also by the characters played by Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who play pivotal roles in shaping the narrative.

"Talk about Bhaira (played by Saif)… I really don't think one part is enough for me to convey to the audience what Bhaira actually is," he said. He also revealed that Janhvi Kapoor's character, Thangam, is central to the film's storyline, adding, "What you're gonna see is a beautiful love story, which is there in the film. It's just not a love story because you need to have a romantic track in a movie, it's not that. Janhvi's character is completely interwoven with Devara as a movie." The actor also mentioned that Devara: Part 2 will be equally thrilling for audiences.

Devara: Part 1 marks a crucial comeback for director Koratala Siva, following the underwhelming performance of his last film, Acharya. Devara also features an ensemble cast including Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. Slated for release on September 27, the film promises an exciting blend of action and drama, with Jr NTR playing dual roles as father and son.