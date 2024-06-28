ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Producer Fires Back at Skeptics Asking If Prabhas Starrer Made Box Office Records

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024

Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

The recently released film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, broke multiple box office records on opening day. Despite its success, producer Swapna Dutt emphasised making films for the audience rather than for records.

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated mythological sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, finally hit theatres on June 27 amid much fanfare. The Nag Ashwin directorial received widespread critical acclaim and shattered Day 1 box office records in multiple territories.

Kalki 2898 AD's impressive opening day collection of Rs 191.5 crore propelled it into the elite club of the top three highest-grossing Indian films of all time, alongside RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Moreover, the film became the highest-grossing Indian movie on its opening day in North America, raking in over $5 million.

However, Swapna Dutt, one of the producers of Kalki 2898 AD, seemed unfazed by the film's remarkable box office performance. In a post on X on Friday, she expressed her thoughts, saying, "It's very amazing that people are calling or asking, Did we cross records? It's hilarious because guys who create or created those records never make films for the records. We make for the audience. We make for the love of cinema. We did the same."

Her perspective on the film's commercial success has resonated with many, offering a breath of fresh air in an era where box office numbers often take centre stage. Reacting to her X post, a netizen commented, "Great intent sister. We are with you on this! But let us not allow those guys who under report the films Box office performance in broad day light for their own interests! In a way it adds up and demotivates those who back this film."

The sci-fi epic, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Shobana, draws inspiration from the ancient Hindu epic, Mahabharata, and the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu.

