We Hold You Close in Our Hearts: Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis on Her Death Anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt misses his mother Nargis Dutt with a set of throwback pictures on the latter's death anniversary. The iconic actor died on May 3, 1981 due to pancreatic cancer.

Hyderabad: On Friday, actor Sanjay Dutt paid an emotional tribute to his mother Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary. Nargis is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time, having appeared in a wide range of genres, from comedy to drama. On her death anniversary, Sanjay posted a throwback photo of himself and his mother on Instagram, along with a moving caption in memory of the late actor.

Taking to Instagram, the Rocky actor dropped three pictures featuring his mother. The first picture takes us back to the time when Sanjay was a little toddler. Dutt can be seen standing next to his mother Nargis as she looks beautiful in a saree sitting on a lawn. In another throwback picture, Dutt can be seen engrossed in a serious conversation with his mother.

Sharing the third black and white picture, he wrote: "Miss you, Maa! Even though you're not here, your presence is felt in every moment. We hold you close in our hearts and memories Maa. Love you." Nargis Dutt, regarded as one of history's greatest and most beautiful actresses, died on May 3, 1981.

She began her cinema career as a leading lady in the early 1940s and was active until 1967. She made her last silver screen appearance in the psychological thriller Raat Aur Din. She made her screen debut in a modest role in Talash-E-Haq in 1935 at the age of five, but her professional career began with Tamanna (1942). The renowned actress, born Fatima Rashid, rose to prominence with films such as Andaz, starring Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, and the musical smash Barsaat, directed by Raj Kapoor.

After these successful films, there was no turning back, and she cemented her place in the industry by delivering numerous hits. Her chemistry with Indian cinema's finest showman, Raj Kapoor, was well received by the crowd. They both appeared in successful films such as Shree 420, Awaara, Chori Chori, Aag, Jan Pahechan, Anhonee, Bewafa, Ashiana, and Aah, among others.

Nargis will always be known for her exquisite manner and superb acting abilities. She died from pancreatic cancer on May 3, 1981. A biography on Sanjay Dutt's life titled Sanju was released in 2018. Manisha Koirala played the role of Nargis, with Ranbir Kapoor leading the film. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial did not just earn critical appraisal but also became a blockbuster.

