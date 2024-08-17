ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Didn't Talk For 20 Years': John Abraham And Nikkhil Advani Took Decades To Reconnect - Here's Why

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani reconnected after years of no contact following the failure of their 2007 film Salaam-E-Ishq. They revived their friendship during the making of Satyameva Jayate, leading to successful collaborations, including their latest release, Vedaa. Advani shared how the failure of Salaam-E-Ishq deeply affected him.

John Abraham And Nikkhil Advani (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Actor John Abraham and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who worked together on projects such as the recently released Vedaa and the 2018 movie Satyameva Jayate, first joined forces in 2007 for a romantic comedy, Salaam-E-Ishq. This film boasted a prominent ensemble cast showcasing six love stories, one of which involved Abraham paired with Vidya Balan. However, following the film's underperformance, the actor-director duo lost contact and did not communicate for several years.

During a recent conversation with a YouTube channel, Nikkhil recounted how their relationship had changed, saying, "After Salaam-E-Ishq, John and I barely met. It wasn't until we worked on Satyameva Jayate that we reestablished our friendship. In between, both of us were engrossed in our respective careers, and we didn't really connect."

Milap Zaveri's directorial Satyameva Jayate, produced by Nikkhil Advani was a surprise hit even though its 2021 sequel did not achieve the same level of success. John and Nikhil's collaboration continued with the 2019 film Batla House. Advani expressed that he enjoys a strong camaraderie with Abraham now, saying, "There's a great comfort when we work together and even when we sit down to chat."

After the failure of Salaam-E-Ishq, Nikkhil admitted the film had a profound effect on him. He withdrew from Mumbai, seeking solace at his Alibaug residence, where he even avoided interactions with his daughter, stating, "I left Mumbai and went to my bungalow in Alibaug. I completely shut myself off from everything and spoke to no one, not even my daughter."

When questioned about how John Abraham handled the setbacks from Salaam-E-Ishq, Advani humorously noted, "We didn't talk for 20 years (laughs). After the film, I made a decision to not speak to anyone."

Currently, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham have rejoined forces in Vedaa, which is currently in theatres and also stars Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

