'We Can Marry': Shah Rukh Khan Teases Fan With Witty Response At Dubai Event, Reveals Deets On King

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan captivated fans at a grand event organised by DAMAC Properties in Dubai. Known for his unmatched charm and magnetic presence, the actor stole the spotlight by striking his signature poses and delivering iconic dialogues from his blockbuster films. Enthusiastic attendees flooded social media with pictures and videos from the gathering, highlighting SRK's effortless ability to entertain and connect with his audience.

Playful Exchange With A Fan

During the event, a fan expressed admiration for the actor, leading to a light-hearted exchange. With a witty style of his own, SRK retorted, "I know, I also love you. We can marry after this." The fan further added that he wanted to touch him which made the actor laugh and make a light retort, "Arey, aise thodi na bolte hai publicly (who says that publicly)? 'I want to touch you, touch you, touch you.' Even I feel shy. Will anyone say this like that publicly? I'm here, not going anywhere." His playful words left the crowd left the crowd in splits.

Exciting Update On Upcoming Film King

SRK shared an update about his much-anticipated film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, who also helmed the blockbuster Pathaan. "I'm shooting it in Mumbai when I return in a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He told me not to reveal anything about the film, but I assure you it will entertain you and be a lot of fun." The actor added, "I've used many titles before, and now we've run out. So it's Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That's a bit of a show-off."

His Special Connection With Dubai

The superstar drew parallels between himself and the vibrant city of Dubai, saying, "Just like Dubai and its people, I don't sleep at night. This is the city that never sleeps either. We're always working or entertaining and having a great time. That's what connects me and Dubai."

SRK's Performances And Audience Engagement

While he was in Dubai, SRK also made news for being at an event in Global Village. The crowd was excited as he recited famous lines from Jawan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Don and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The night got even more exciting when SRK sang some of his biggest songs like Chammak Challo, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Chaiyya Chaiyya. He also sang the well-known song Chaleya from Jawan, which made fans cheer for more!

SRK's Next Project

While work-wise, SRK is working on King. According to reports, the film features his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. According to reports, Munjya actor Abhay Verma has also been roped in for the film. The movie will be released in 2026.