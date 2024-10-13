'We Are with You': Salman Khan Fans Unite after Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Baba Siddique's Murder

Hyderabad: The shocking assassination of veteran politician Baba Siddique on Dussehra evening has sent shockwaves through Mumbai, particularly affecting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Siddique, known for his close ties with the actor, was shot dead outside his office, with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claiming responsibility for the gruesome act. Following the incident, security outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra has been significantly heightened with fans voicing their concerns on social media.

The gang's statement linked Siddique's murder to his association with Khan, which has prompted increased security measures around the actor's residence. Mumbai Police have stationed additional personnel to safeguard the area, ensuring no vehicles can stop outside the building. The public outcry over the need for enhanced security for the star has been palpable with many expressing discontent with the current state of law enforcement, criticising the police and urging Khan's safety in light of the threats from Bishnoi's gang.

On social media, fans have rallied around Salman Khan, expressing their solidarity and concern for his safety. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) have been overwhelmingly supportive, with many calling for the implementation of Z+ security for the actor. "Just when you think you have it tough, think about what #SalmanKhan bhai is going through. Lost his close friend, receiving life threats from gangsters… sending love and strength during this tough time," one fan wrote.

Another fan expressed frustration with the police response: "Big failure of #MumbaiPolice! When there is the same government in Mumbai and the Center, why the problem? Run the case quickly and give strict punishment to Bishnoi." This sentiment echoes the widespread anxiety regarding the safety of high-profile figures in India amid rising gang violence.

Salman Khan, reportedly devastated by the loss of his close friend, has cancelled all personal meetings and is struggling with sleepless nights. A source close to the actor mentioned to a newswire that he has been actively checking on Siddique's grieving family. "Bhai has been on the phone checking on the funeral arrangements and every detail. He has cancelled all his personal meetings for the next few days," the source informed a news portal.

In a particularly alarming post, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang declared responsibility for Siddique's murder, claiming it was due to his associations with Khan and underworld figures like Dawood Ibrahim. The Facebook post by Shubuu Lonkar Maharashtra read, "Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat I understand the value of life, consider wealth and the body as dust. I did only what was right, honoured the duty of friendship. Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life. Today those praising Baba Siddique or was with Dawood under the MCOCA Act. The reason for his death was his linking of Dawood and Anuj Thapan to Bollywood, politics, and property dealings."

The writer goes on to say in the post, "We have no enmity with anyone. However, anyone who helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang should be prepared. If anyone gets any of our brothers killed, we will definitely respond. We never strike first. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat, salute to the martyrs." The veracity of the post was to be confirmed by the police. The post, however, has gone viral on social media.

According to the Mumbai Police, three shooters were involved in the murder. Out of the three, two have been arrested, who are Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh. The third has been identified as Shiv Kumar, also from Uttar Pradesh and police suspect the involvement of a fourth person, believed to be the handler. Both are on the run.

Read More